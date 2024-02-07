White House Has Trouble Responding to News of Mass Layoffs

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre had a hard time explaining recent red flags in the economy, including massive layoffs at a number of major companies -- in a wide range of industries.

"The President has also done a lot of work to get this economy going again. Right? He's done a lot of work to make sure that this economy is, is being built from the bottom up, middle out," Jean Pierre said in response to questions about thousands of layoffs at companies like UPS and others.

"We're always concerned hearing about layoffs, but at the same time, we are trying to build an economy that works for all and leaves no one behind," she continued.

Karine Jean-Pierre on recent layoffs at UPS, Macy's, Amazon, Google, Citi, Blackstone: "When the president walked into this administration, the economy was in tailspin. He had to turn that around." pic.twitter.com/TqWr6djNvP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

The negative economic indicators come as the White House and Biden campaign continue their push on "Bidenomics," which they claim has made the lives of every day Americans better. The data and the polls tell a different story.

Think the Recent Jobs Report Is Good? Think Again.

https://t.co/6gjx20ls6B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in testimony for the House Financial Services Committee that the labor market is "strong."

NEW: President Biden trails former President Trump by 22 points on handling of the economy in the latest NBC News national poll, says @SteveKornacki.@kwelkernbc: "The economy is so striking because jobs are up, inflation is down. Voters aren't giving [Biden] credit for that." pic.twitter.com/BBoy0tKDfr — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 4, 2024







