White House Has Trouble Responding to News of Mass Layoffs

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 07, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre had a hard time explaining recent red flags in the economy, including massive layoffs at a number of major companies -- in a wide range of industries. 

"The President has also done a lot of work to get this economy going again. Right? He's done a lot of work to make sure that this economy is, is being built from the bottom up, middle out," Jean Pierre said in response to questions about thousands of layoffs at companies like UPS and others. 

"We're always concerned hearing about layoffs, but at the same time, we are trying to build an economy that works for all and leaves no one behind," she continued. 

The negative economic indicators come as the White House and Biden campaign continue their push on "Bidenomics," which they claim has made the lives of every day Americans better. The data and the polls tell a different story. 

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in testimony for the House Financial Services Committee that the labor market is "strong." 



