Tipsheet

Guess Who's Headed to a Fundraiser for Joe Biden?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 07, 2024 3:00 PM

Poll after poll continues to show President Joe Biden losing to former President Donald Trump in November, nationally and in every swing state. 

The alarming numbers have prompted former Obama administration officials and campaign staffers to publicly criticize the 2024 Biden campaign for keeping Biden hidden away and off of the trail. 

“The president and his campaign need to get into gear and they need a message. And they need a message that takes in not just democracy but the day-to-day concerns that people have,” former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod told CNN last month. “It’s going to be Biden versus Trump. And so, begin to draw those parallels not just on democracy, but on issues that are important day-to-day in people’s lives." 

But now, as Biden slightly picks up his pace, former President Barack Obama will attend a fundraiser for the incumbent Democrat in March. 

The event is being put on by ActBlue and former President Bill Clinton will also be in attendance. 

In recent weeks the Obamas have become increasingly vocal about the 2024 presidential election, fueling speculation former First Lady Michelle Obama is interested in political office. 

