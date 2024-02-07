BREAKING: There's an Update in the Special Counsel Investigation Against Joe Biden

The Special Counsel investigation into then Vice President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified information has concluded.

According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the review by Special Counsel Robert Hur was finished on February 5.

On February 5, 2024, consistent with 28 C.F.R. $ 600.8(c), Special Counsel Hur submitted to me his final report accompanied by appendices and a letter from counsel. Prior to submitting his report to me, Special Counsel Hur engaged with the White House Counsel's Office and the President's personal counsel to allow comments on the report. That included review by the White House Counsel's Office for executive privilege consistent with the President's constitutional prerogatives," Garland wrote in a letter to Senate and House Judiciary Committee leadership Wednesday.

"The White House's privilege review has not yet concluded. As I have made clear regarding each Special Counsel who has served since I have taken office, I am committed to making as much of the Special Counsel's report public as possible, consistent with legal requirements and Department policy," he continued.

Biden improperly stored classified information in his Delaware garage and a Washington D.C. office he shared with Hunter Biden, in addition to a Chinese businessman. Hunter Biden also spent months at the Delaware home during the COVID-19 pandemic, regularly accessing the garage with unknown individuals and driving the corvette near which the classified information was stored.

Once the White House counsel review is completed, Garland will release a report about the investigation to the public.

"I will produce to Congress the report, its appendices, and the letter from counsel following completion of the White House's privilege review," Garland said.

Biden is not expected to be charged for mishandling classified information, but the White House and Biden campaign are bracing for the fallout of the the forthcoming report, especially given Biden's Department of Justice is currently prosecuting former President Donald Trump for classified information he kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump was in possession of the documents after leaving the White House, which many legal scholars have argued is a defacto declassification legal under presidential powers. Biden improperly held the classified information after he was a U.S. Senator and vice president. Neither of Biden's positions had the same declassification authority.