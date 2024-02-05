House Leadership Goes Scorched Earth on Senate Border Bill
Tipsheet

Five Reasons the Border Bill Is Dead on Arrival

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 05, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Democratic and Republicans Senators, who have been negotiating a border bill for weeks, released the text of the legislation late Sunday. The entire bill can be accessed here

Advertisement

There are a number of reasons why the bill is set to crash and burn in the House. Here are a few. 

1. President Biden doesn't need legislation to fix the border catastrophe he started

2. The bill provides more funding for Ukraine's borders than the U.S. southern border with Mexico

3. The bill forces taxpayers to pay for attorneys to represent illegal immigrants breaking the law

4. The bill provides paltry funding for additional border wall construction 

JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
5. The legislation allows for thousands of illegal crossings to continue

Etc. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

