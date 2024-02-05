Five Reasons the Border Bill Is Dead on Arrival

Democratic and Republicans Senators, who have been negotiating a border bill for weeks, released the text of the legislation late Sunday. The entire bill can be accessed here.

There are a number of reasons why the bill is set to crash and burn in the House. Here are a few.

1. President Biden doesn't need legislation to fix the border catastrophe he started

The Biden administration created the border catastrophe.



The President has the authority to take action today to fix it. But he refuses to act. pic.twitter.com/YIi8CIBOkI — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 4, 2024

2. The bill provides more funding for Ukraine's borders than the U.S. southern border with Mexico

Amazing. This predictable revelation is only a week old and yet the Swamp’s new “border security” bill gives Ukraine $60 billion more….from the squandering of your money to the fake border reforms, it’s safe to declare this bill as anti-American. I’m a NO.



Officials stole $40… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 5, 2024

3. The bill forces taxpayers to pay for attorneys to represent illegal immigrants breaking the law

4/ A brand new right to legal representation for all immigrants. Remember when Trump denied lawyers to victims of the Muslim ban? Never again.



And...the first ever government paid-for lawyers for young unaccompanied minors. A long standing injustice righted. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

4. The bill provides paltry funding for additional border wall construction

This hour: @SenatorLankford, @jimgeraghty and @lookthruchaos on the draft border bill. I'm aghast. $650 million "available over five years" for the border wall and $1.3 billion for ankle bracelets. Really. Those are two of the selling points distributed by @SenateGOP. DOA. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 5, 2024

5. The legislation allows for thousands of illegal crossings to continue

Not only does this bill codify 1.5 million illegal border crossings into law, but the "border emergency" that automatically gets implemented at 5,000 crossings per day in a week can be overturned by Joe Biden.



And in case 1.5 million illegals isn't enough, it also locks in green… pic.twitter.com/pZRV4iymph — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 5, 2024

5/ A requirement the President to funnel asylum claims to the land ports of entry when more than 5,000 people cross a day. The border never closes, but claims must be processed at the ports.



This allows for a more a more orderly, humane asylum processing system. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

