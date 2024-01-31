Graham Goes Scorched Earth on Big Tech Companies

Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham did not hold back during remarks to Meta [Facebook] CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing Wednesday about the dangers big tech poses to children. Zuckerberg testified alongside the CEOs of SnapChat, Discord, Tiktok and X [Twitter].

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, I know you don't mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands. You have a product that's killing people." pic.twitter.com/QPAlUQwIqZ — CSPAN (@cspan) January 31, 2024

In his testimony, Zuckerberg insisted his platforms, Meta [Facebook] and Instagram, don't contribute to mental health problems in children or teenagers.

Mark Zuckerberg: There’s no link between young people using social media and negative mental health problems. pic.twitter.com/1gTG9E5vl9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2024

Big tech companies are facing heavy scrutiny from Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. In a joint op-ed published in The Hill ahead of the hearing, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called on Congress to pass new regulations.