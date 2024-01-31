Biden Is Finally Heading to East Palestine

After a year of putting it off, President Joe Biden will finally make a visit to East Palestine, Ohio. In February 2023, a train derailment in the town caused a toxic spill and fires sent hazardous smoke into the air.

"At about 8:55 p.m. ET on February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about a quarter-mile west of the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line. Norfolk Southern reported the incident to the National Response Center at 10:53 p.m. and EPA arrived on-site by 2:00 a.m. on February 4," the EPA recorded.

"Of the 150 train cars, about 50 cars were affected by the derailment. The rest were uncoupled and removed from the scene. Twenty of the affected cars contained hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol, ethylhexyl acrylate, butyl acrylate and isobutylene," the EPA report continues. "Some cars caught fire. Some cars spilled their loads into an adjacent ditch that feeds Sulphur Run, a stream that joins Leslie Run, which eventually empties into the Ohio River."

The trip was announced Wednesday morning and confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre during the daily briefing.

When asked if Biden would drink the water to assure residents it is safe, Jean Pierre called the practice a "stunt."

President Donald Trump, who visited the town in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, is slamming Biden for his refusal to go until now.

"With the World blowing up around us, with the Middle East on FIRE, Biden has finally decided to visit East Palestine, Ohio, a year late, and only to develop some political credibility because EVERYTHING else he has done has been such a DISASTER," Trump said on Truth Social. "I know those great people, I was there when it counted, and his reception won’t be a warm one. Worst President in History!"

