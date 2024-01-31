ATF Broke the Law and Stole Millions From Taxpayers
Lindsey Graham Goes Scorched Earth on Big Tech CEOs
Biden State Department Looks Into Recognizing Palestinian Statehood
Why Biden Is Now Visiting the Ohio Town Decimated by a Toxic Train...
DeSantis Just Scored Another Win Against Disney
There's Something Missing From the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Announcement
Why Didn't the Pentagon Disclose Chinese Military Companies Active in the US?
Sotomayor Admits What 'Traumatizes' Her About SCOTUS
Haley Is 18 Points Behind This Option in Nevada Survey...and It's Not Trump
Here's What Happened When a Professor at a Catholic University Invited a Pro-Abortion...
In Tense Exchange, Hawley Prompts Zuckerberg to Apologize to Social Media Victims
A Man Competed in a Women’s Track Meet. Guess What Happened Next.
Transgender People Will No Longer Be Allowed to Change Their Driver’s License in...
Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink
Tipsheet

Biden Is Finally Heading to East Palestine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 31, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

After a year of putting it off, President Joe Biden will finally make a visit to East Palestine, Ohio. In February 2023, a train derailment in the town caused a toxic spill and fires sent hazardous smoke into the air. 

Advertisement

"At about 8:55 p.m. ET on February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about a quarter-mile west of the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line. Norfolk Southern reported the incident to the National Response Center at 10:53 p.m. and EPA arrived on-site by 2:00 a.m. on February 4," the EPA recorded. 

"Of the 150 train cars, about 50 cars were affected by the derailment. The rest were uncoupled and removed from the scene.  Twenty of the affected cars contained hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol, ethylhexyl acrylate, butyl acrylate and isobutylene," the EPA report continues. "Some cars caught fire. Some cars spilled their loads into an adjacent ditch that feeds Sulphur Run, a stream that joins Leslie Run, which eventually empties into the Ohio River." 

The trip was announced Wednesday morning and confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre during the daily briefing. 

When asked if Biden would drink the water to assure residents it is safe, Jean Pierre called the practice a "stunt."

Recommended

A Man Competed in a Women’s Track Meet. Guess What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

President Donald Trump, who visited the town in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, is slamming Biden for his refusal to go until now. 

"With the World blowing up around us, with the Middle East on FIRE, Biden has finally decided to visit East Palestine, Ohio, a year late, and only to develop some political credibility because EVERYTHING else he has done has been such a DISASTER," Trump said on Truth Social. "I know those great people, I was there when it counted, and his reception won’t be a warm one. Worst President in History!"

"

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Man Competed in a Women’s Track Meet. Guess What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
There's Something Missing From the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Announcement Spencer Brown
DeSantis Just Scored Another Win Against Disney Spencer Brown
Why Biden Is Now Visiting the Ohio Town Decimated by a Toxic Train Crash Matt Vespa
Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink Guy Benson
ATF Broke the Law and Stole Millions From Taxpayers Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Man Competed in a Women’s Track Meet. Guess What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement