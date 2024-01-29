There's an Update on Terrorist Infested UNRWA
Tipsheet

White House Stands Behind Biden's Policy Towards Iran

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 29, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Just two weeks ago President Joe Biden was asked about a lack of deterrence towards Iran as the terror sponsor's proxy groups launched attacks on shipping and U.S. military assets in the Middle East. 

 “I've already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything," Biden said. 

Over the weekend, three U.S. service members were killed and dozens more were severely wounded in an Iranian drone strike at a base in Jordan. 

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby defended Biden's remarks and his overall approach to dealing with Iranian aggression. 

On Sunday, President Biden said a response would come to Iran's killing of American troops.

"We know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," President Biden released in a statement. "Have no doubt, we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing." 


