Tipsheet

Lawmakers Demand Answers on Why Hamas Has So Much UNWRA Aid

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 18, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee are demanding answers about why Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas has access to so much aid provided by American taxpayers to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA]. 

"As you know, the United States of America is the single largest donor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). In 2022, the Biden administration donated $344 million to UNRWA, and has continued to donate hundreds of millions of dollars throughout 2023 and during the Israel-Hamas war," the lawmakers write in a letter to UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini. "However, there have been a number of concerning reports that have called into question the very mission and effectiveness of UNRWA. Recently, the Israel Defense Force alleged that Hamas terrorists are stealing UNRWA food and supplies intended for humanitarian purposes."

The letter also points out that the misallocation or stealing of aid is not a new problem, but has been exacerbated after Hamas started their most recent war with Israel on October 7, 2023. 

"The risk of diversion in the region is so high that the USAID Office of Inspector General(USAID OIG) issued a fraud awareness alert after the Biden administration provided $100 million in aid through USAID, UN agencies, such as UNRWA, and other international NGOs. Specifically, USAID OIG stated its investigative priority is, '…to ensure that assistance does not fall into the hands of foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) including, but not limited to, Hamas,'" the letter states.  "Our constituents are horrified that their taxpayer dollars may have, through UNRWA failures, supported Hamas terrorists."

Last week it was revealed thousands of UNWRA teachers celebrated Hamas' October 7 attacks, the murder of 1400 Israeli civilians and the taking of hostages into the Gaza Strip -- where 136 hostages still remain, 

"We also remain concerned by UNRWA’s repeated failure to uphold United Nations standards of neutrality in the agency’s operations in Gaza. Hamas tunnels have been found suspiciously close to UNRWA schools, as these terrorists continue to use children and their schools as human shields," the lawmakers wrote. "There have been blatant and repeated instances of UNRWA employees, including teachers, using anti-Semitic rhetoric and posting messages of anti-Israel hate on social media."

Further, extensive video footage has shown Hamas brazenly stealing aid being let into the Gaza Strip and shooting Gazas attempting to access it. President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have repeatedly told Americans paying for the aid and the Israeli government, which has issued warnings the aid would be taken by the terrorist organization, that it would be delivered to its proper destination. That is not happening. 

Commissioner General Lazzarini has been asked to appear before the Committee for testimony about the situation. 

