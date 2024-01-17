White House Refuses to Correct the Big Lie They Just Told About the Border and Texas

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre refused to correct false statements made to reporters about the Republican position on border funding negotiations.

.@JacquiHeinrich: "Why are you repeating this false claim that Republicans voted to reduce the number of border patrol agents...? The Washington Post gave the administration three Pinnochios..."



Jean-Pierre: "We don't believe it's a false claim." pic.twitter.com/LSpQLV89kE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2024

She also stood by comments made by a number of White House officials falsely blaming Texas law enforcement for the deaths of three illegal immigrants earlier in the week. A mother and her two children drowned while trying to cross from Mexico in the United States through the Rio Grand. According to Customs and Border Protection, thousands of illegal immigrants have died over the past three years in an attempt to take advantage of President Biden's open border policies. Without someone else to blame, the White House has refused to comment on those deaths.

TENSE: Karine Jean-Pierre starts to sweat when @JacquiHeinrich holds her feet to the fire over the administration's lies about Texas officials who — contrary to the White House's claims — were not responsible for the deaths of three illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/Yp4TZRCHMQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2024

The exchange came ahead of a high stakes meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House Wednesday afternoon. The White House insists the meeting is about funding for Ukraine while Johnson has repeatedly made it clear U.S. border security and asylum reform must be addressed in addition to more aid for Ukraine.

