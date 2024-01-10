The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their...
Tipsheet

White House Punts Illegals Taking Over Schools As a 'New York' Problem

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 10, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre punted the issue of illegal immigrants kicking kids out of their schools as a "New York" problem, claiming no responsibility for the catastrophic and unprecedented flow into American cities. 

Parents were forced to scramble late Tuesday when they were notified illegal immigrants were being moved from a nearby tent city into the school overnight due to bad winter weather. Classes were conducted remotely Wednesday and all sports activities were cancelled. 

The issue has hit the campaign trail, where Biden's open border policies have come under fire by Republican candidates.


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

