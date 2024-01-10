White House Punts Illegals Taking Over Schools As a 'New York' Problem

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre punted the issue of illegal immigrants kicking kids out of their schools as a "New York" problem, claiming no responsibility for the catastrophic and unprecedented flow into American cities.

Karine Jean-Pierre describes the eviction of New York City students in favor of housing migrants a "precaution." pic.twitter.com/WUw8k9aD5P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2024

Parents were forced to scramble late Tuesday when they were notified illegal immigrants were being moved from a nearby tent city into the school overnight due to bad winter weather. Classes were conducted remotely Wednesday and all sports activities were cancelled.

Students in NYC are being kicked out of their high school and pushed into remote learning in order to temporarily house almost 2,000 migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally & have been released from federal custody.

This is a jaw dropper. https://t.co/aoyN0JcW4C — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 9, 2024

New Yorkers Irate Over Why Their Kids Were Forced Into Virtual Learning Amid Storm

https://t.co/k9oDTJUhcW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2024

The issue has hit the campaign trail, where Biden's open border policies have come under fire by Republican candidates.

Kids have to stay home because the New York City government is commandeering their school to house illegal aliens. They’re depriving these kids of in-person education to house people who don’t have a right to be here to begin with.



That’s Joe Biden’s America in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/ijzjtbNfZg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 10, 2024



