The Democratic Dam Starts to Break on Calls For Austin's Resignation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 10, 2024 4:30 PM
For days Republicans have been calling for the resignation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after he failed to inform President Joe Biden of a stint in the intensive care unit. He also failed to tell Biden about a prostate cancer diagnosis, which he had secret surgery to mitigate on December 22. A subsequent infection landed Austin back in the ICU last week, which nobody in the White House knew about for days. 

The former spokesperson for U.S. Central Command agrees. 

While Democrats have criticized Austin for the lack of transparency, they've stopped short of calling for him to leave his position. Today, that changed.

 Democratic Congressman Chris Deluzio is an Iraq War veteran. 


