BREAKING: Moments Before Dropout, Christie Caught on a Hot Mic Trashing Another Candidate
The Democratic Dam Starts to Break on Calls For Austin's Resignation
The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their...
Judiciary Committee Votes to Advance Hunter Biden Contempt Resolution
GOP Rebellion Against Funding Deal Brings Legislative Business to a Standstill
The Biden Campaign's New Media Scheme Is Something Else
The Townhall 50: Tabulating the Worst in Journalism in 2023 – #31-50
Prove You're Not 'Easily Led,' Evangelicals!
Why the Media Is Ignoring a Coach Being Fired After Players Shout Antisemitic...
House Oversight Markup Devolves Further With Fights Over MTG's Photos, Moskowitz's Words
Fauci Admits 'Six-Foot Social Distancing' Was Based on Nothing During Closed-Door Testimon...
Illegal Immigrants Are Being Housed in Chicago Airport, Video Shows
‘Embarrassing’: One Sport Delays Policy Protecting Women From Trans Athletes
Yikes! Bob Casey Jr. Posts a Terrible Self-Own on Fundraising Appearances
Tipsheet

As U.S. Troops Come Under Attack, White House Can't Say Where the Defense Secretary Is Making Decisions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 10, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

After days of not knowing the whereabouts of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the White House still doesn't know where exactly he's making major decisions or taking phone calls. Austin remains at Walter Reed Medical Center after secretly undergoing surgery for prostate cancer in December, resulting in an infection that landed him in the intensive care unit last week. 

Advertisement

When asked about where Austin is making national security decisions, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby couldn't specify Wednesday whether Austin was taking calls to a hospital bed or somewhere else within the hospital. 

"You said that Secretary Austin took part in the conversations regarding the Red Sea. Do you know if he was conducting his business from the bedside, or is he released from the hospital?" a reporter asked. 

"I would refer you to the Pentagon for his whereabouts and his condition. It's our under..yesterday, at least for where he is today. Yesterday, he was still in the hospital when he participated in that discussion," Kirby responded. 

Kirby was also pressed on the "essential" description given to Austin considering that for days nobody in the White House noticed he was missing. 

Recommended

The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Since Austin was secretly hospitalized, Iranian backed groups have attacked American troops in the Middle East nearly a dozen times. Commercial shipping in the Red Sea has been brought to a halt due to an onslaught of missile and drone attacks from the Iranian backed Houthis in Yemen.


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Guess Who Just Crashed the Hearing Debating Whether to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt or Not Spencer Brown
BREAKING: Moments Before Dropout, Christie Caught on a Hot Mic Trashing Another Candidate Katie Pavlich
House Oversight Markup Devolves Further With Fights Over MTG's Photos, Moskowitz's Words Rebecca Downs
GOP Rebellion Against Funding Deal Brings Legislative Business to a Standstill Spencer Brown
Prove You're Not 'Easily Led,' Evangelicals! Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement