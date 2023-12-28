Mexico Finally Met About the Border Crisis and Made a Ridiculous Demand
Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 28, 2023 2:45 PM
For years the left and their friends in power on Capitol Hill have tried to undermine the Supreme Court in an effort to expand it to solidify their political agenda. In recent months, Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse have significantly ramped up attacks on conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito under the guise of "ethics reform." 

In public hearings Durbin -- who is the Senate Judiciary chairman -- and Whitehouse have essentially accused Thomas and Alito of corruption by citing reports from dark money "journalism" outlets about gifts received from their friends. Durbin has also directly gone after conservative activists affiliated with Thomas and Alito by issuing subpoenas.

But while Durbin and Whitehouse accuse Thomas and Alito of unethical behavior, amplified by their leftist allies in the media, they've chosen to ignore gifts accepted by liberal justices. In fact, by Durbin's own standard, liberal justices are the worst offenders. 

Despite the facts, the smears against conservative justices never end. 


