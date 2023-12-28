Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else

For years the left and their friends in power on Capitol Hill have tried to undermine the Supreme Court in an effort to expand it to solidify their political agenda. In recent months, Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse have significantly ramped up attacks on conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito under the guise of "ethics reform."

In public hearings Durbin -- who is the Senate Judiciary chairman -- and Whitehouse have essentially accused Thomas and Alito of corruption by citing reports from dark money "journalism" outlets about gifts received from their friends. Durbin has also directly gone after conservative activists affiliated with Thomas and Alito by issuing subpoenas.

But while Durbin and Whitehouse accuse Thomas and Alito of unethical behavior, amplified by their leftist allies in the media, they've chosen to ignore gifts accepted by liberal justices. In fact, by Durbin's own standard, liberal justices are the worst offenders.

So Clarence Thomas has half the net worth and accepts fewer gifts than Sonia Sotomayor. Something no one would be able to guess based on the absurd media coverage. https://t.co/JYEscmzJiQ — Jarrett Skorup (@JarrettSkorup) December 21, 2023

Despite the facts, the smears against conservative justices never end.

1/@ZJMontague has zero evidence in story that Justice Thomas complained about his pay or threatened to resign over that or anything else. I’ve known Thomas well since 1989 & have never heard him complain about his pay or threaten to resign. This is agenda-driven “reporting." https://t.co/BLzfKrPx8K — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) December 21, 2023



