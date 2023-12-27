Will China Invade Taiwan? Xi Just Revealed the Answer.
Tipsheet

Military History Has Been Made in the Red Sea...and Not in a Good Way

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 27, 2023 2:00 PM
Houthi Media Center via AP

On Tuesday U.S. Central Command announced the USS Laboon and the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, currently in the Red Sea, shot down a ballistic missile fired by the Iranian backed Houthi rebels in Yemen towards Israel. 

"U.S. assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis over a 10 hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on December 26. There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries," U.S. Central Command released in a statement.

The shoot down was the first of its kind. 

On Christmas day U.S. troops were attacked by a number of drones near Erbil International Airport, resulting in critical injuries. President Biden ordered a strike on Iranian proxy targets in Iraq as retaliation. 

Since October 7, Iran has launched hundreds of attacks on U.S. targets in the Middle East through a series of proxy terrorist groups. They continue to be undeterred by the Biden administration's lackluster response to the attacks. 

