Tipsheet

Why Is the White House Hiding Hunter?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 20, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On Tuesday President Joe Biden arrived back in Washington D.C. after another trip to Delaware. The White House provided a list of staffers traveling with him, but left off a notable guest seen getting out of Marine One. 

Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena last week and is facing a slew of felony tax and gun charges. 

"I noticed today when the President arrived on Marine One that Hunter Biden and his son, Beau, were also on the helicopter with them. The White House provides to the public a list of staffers who travel with the President. Why don't they provide a list of the family members that travel with the President on these government-funded [trips]," a reporter asked during the daily briefing Tuesday. 

"I have to double-check to see if that is indeed correct. Because I did ask about that. So, let me just double-check," Jean Pierre responded. 

Jean Pierre made the case that lists of family members aren't something the White House typically provides to the public or the press. 

"That's something that we've never done. That, this is the family. The family gets to travel with, with the President, and, and that's been the case with every other president. And so, it's not something that we have done or, or we would be doing moving forward," she said. 

Meanwhile, the Secret Service claims visitor logs to Biden's Delaware homes, one at the beach and one in Wilmington, are not kept. 

 

