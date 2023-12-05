Report: Hamas Drugged Hostages Before Releasing Them
FBI Director Gets Cornered on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Client List

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, File

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn cornered FBI Director Christopher Wray Monday afternoon about the failure of the Bureau to release the client list of convicted sex trafficker and abuser Jeffrey Epstein. Wray was also pressed about why the FBI ignored accounts of victims. The exchange took place during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the FBI. 

Last week Democratic Committee Chairman Dick Durbin blocked the release of the flight logs to Epstein's famous island where women and underaged girls were sex trafficked to high profile men. Former President Bill Clinton was a longtime friend of Epstein before he "committed suicide" in a New York City prison. 

"They don’t want to have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring," Blackburn released in a statement. 

