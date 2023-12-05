FBI Director Gets Cornered on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Client List

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn cornered FBI Director Christopher Wray Monday afternoon about the failure of the Bureau to release the client list of convicted sex trafficker and abuser Jeffrey Epstein. Wray was also pressed about why the FBI ignored accounts of victims. The exchange took place during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the FBI.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn presses Dir. Wray on why the FBI ignored allegations from Epstein's victims:



"One survivor says...even after she brought forward repeatedly content about his [Epstein's] conduct, that the FBI refused to investigate her claims." pic.twitter.com/2ofJi7fcXv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2023

.@SenatorDurbin just tried to tell me he was “not aware” of the subpoena request I filed for Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.



Here’s the receipt. https://t.co/wzBYyMTwcr — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 5, 2023

Last week Democratic Committee Chairman Dick Durbin blocked the release of the flight logs to Epstein's famous island where women and underaged girls were sex trafficked to high profile men. Former President Bill Clinton was a longtime friend of Epstein before he "committed suicide" in a New York City prison.

"They don’t want to have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring," Blackburn released in a statement.

.@SenatorDurbin BLOCKED my request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.



What are Democrats trying to hide? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 30, 2023

Why are Democrats so adamant on keeping Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs concealed? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2023



