Pro-Hamas Agitators Assault Cops, Crash NYC Christmas Celebration

Pro-Hamas and pro-Nazi agitators descended on New York City's Midtown neighborhood in Manhattan Wednesday evening in an effort to crash the annual Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting.

Advertisement

The group showed up with covered faces, Palestinian flags (which are worn by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip) and a sign featuring a Nazi swastika. They started at the Fox News Christmas tree and pushed their way closer to Rockefeller Center, which is a few blocks away. The Fox News Christmas tree lighting ceremony was last week, before Thanksgiving. The Rockefeller ceremony was Wednesday evening.

Crowds of Pro-Palestinian and Hamas Supporters have Attacked Police and Businesses in New York City tonight in an attempt to Disrupt and Destroy the Annual-Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Event in Manhattan; several Police Officers have reportedly been Injured with Riot and… pic.twitter.com/egJwBAPeqX — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 30, 2023

There’s someone with a swastika sign at the Free Palestine protest outside the Rockefeller Center tree lighting in NYC tonight. @CBSNewYork https://t.co/o8TOcH6zTj pic.twitter.com/5dMOBBftn2 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) November 29, 2023

While disrupting the Christmas celebration, they called for the mass murder of Jews. According to local reports and footage of the event, a number of people were arrested and police officers were attacked.

🚨#BREAKING: Chaos erupts As Pro-Palestinian Protesters try to Disrupt the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting breaking through barricades and fighting with police ⁰⁰📌#Manhattan | #NewYork ⁰⁰Currently Chaos is unfolding in midtown Manhattan, in New York City, as reports of… pic.twitter.com/MdfiLxHdxr — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 30, 2023

Rockefeller CENTER NYC

Choas erupts during a Pro Palestinian rally , gates go flying into NYPD officers

For licensing email viralnewsnyc@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/scj36k7lgk — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) November 30, 2023

Pro-Palestinian protester in NYC burns a stolen NYPD officers hat tonight after taking part in a protest to disrupt the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center.



🎥 @ScooterCasterNY



pic.twitter.com/uAEKAq5IXe — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 30, 2023

Earlier in the day, NYPD vowed to keep attendees of the tree lighting safe. The pro-Hamas antics were expected after activists proclaimed they needed to "Flood the Tree Lighting for Gaza."

The iconic @rockcenternyc tree lighting is just hours away. Expect a heavy security presence by the NYPD to ensure all visitors enjoy the celebration safely. Watch @MarcSantia4NY's interview with NYPD Executives on how your cops are helping to make this a safe & memorable event. pic.twitter.com/eNTnyJw179 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 30, 2023

The cops did their job and the show went on.



