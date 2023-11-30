President of Media Watchdog Reportedly Swatted Over 'Doxxing' Truck That Exposed Pro-Hamas...
Tipsheet

Pro-Hamas Agitators Assault Cops, Crash NYC Christmas Celebration

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 30, 2023 6:00 AM

Pro-Hamas and pro-Nazi agitators descended on New York City's Midtown neighborhood in Manhattan Wednesday evening in an effort to crash the annual Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting. 

Advertisement

The group showed up with covered faces, Palestinian flags (which are worn by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip) and a sign featuring a Nazi swastika. They started at the Fox News Christmas tree and pushed their way closer to Rockefeller Center, which is a few blocks away. The Fox News Christmas tree lighting ceremony was last week, before Thanksgiving. The Rockefeller ceremony was Wednesday evening. 

While disrupting the Christmas celebration, they called for the mass murder of Jews. According to local reports and footage of the event, a number of people were arrested and police officers were attacked. 

Earlier in the day, NYPD vowed to keep attendees of the tree lighting safe. The pro-Hamas antics were expected after activists proclaimed they needed to "Flood the Tree Lighting for Gaza."

The cops did their job and the show went on.

 


Tags: TERRORISM

