Hamas Had to Stop Palestinians From Murdering Hostages on Their Way Out of Gaza

A fifth round of hostages were released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip Tuesday on day five of an extended, six day ceasefire. Twelve people were released, none of them were Americans.

Advertisement

WATCH:



IDF spokesman @jconricus joins @SandraSmithFox and @johnrobertsFox to break down the news that 12 hostages were released and being transferred to Israeli territory by the Red Cross, including 10 Israelis and 2 foreign nationals. #AmericaReports pic.twitter.com/ZDK8pz6AX2 — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) November 28, 2023

But before they gained their freedom after being held for more than 50 days by the Iranian backed terror group, hostages were confronted by Palestinian civilians who shouted "Allahu Alkbar" and blocked Red Cross vehicles from quickly exiting. According to local reporting, the Egyptians had to essentially rescue the hostages as they were being harassed and threatened with death.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad had to actually Protect the 12 Hostages who were Released tonight to the Red Cross, as the Crowds of Palestinians were claimed to be attempting to Killed them; this caused the Location of the Exchange to have be changed multiple times. pic.twitter.com/xwdytsEVle — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 28, 2023

BREAKING: the 10 Israeli hostages, girls and women, released from Hamas captivity now, being paraded across an angry crowd of Gazans shouting Allahu Akbar as they cross into the Red Cross car with armed terrorists surrounding them. Vile. pic.twitter.com/88BbqAdpAI — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 28, 2023

Gazans blocking the Red Cross vehicle from carrying hostages to safety https://t.co/y4Y8ow1X1E — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) November 28, 2023

Listen to the crowds of Gazans scream and jeer at the hostages being released. Tormenting them even in their last moments as hostages. pic.twitter.com/tI7rl9BzhK — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 28, 2023

Meanwhile, recent polling from the Arab World for Research & Development shows the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank approve of the October 7 massacre of more than 1400 Israeli civilians in their homes, at a music festival, in bomb shelters and elsewhere.

74% of Palestinians support the October 7 Massacre, according to a survey by the Arab World for Research & Development pic.twitter.com/MWQjlxQy1A — Josh Feldman ג'וש פלדמן (@joshrfeldman) November 17, 2023



