Arizona Is 'Completely Overrun' by New Wave of Illegal Immigrants
Comer Rejects Hunter Biden's Efforts to 'Play by His Own Rules'
VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of...
That Little Chiefs Fan Who Deadspin Tried to Smear As a Racist Isn't...
Disneyland Became an X-Rated Venue, Thanks to This Individual
Trump Gains 'Largest Lead' of His Career As 2024 Rematch Looms
Elon Musk's Israel Trip Prompts Another Invitation...From Hamas
Even With Release of Hostages, There's Still Been Some Terrible Takes on Hamas
It Looks Like Rep. George Santos Could Soon Be Gone From Congress
School District Discussed ‘Chest Binder’ Fundraiser With Students, Documents Show
Christian School Sues State After Being Banned From Sports Over Transgender Policies
Catholic Priest Fired Over Pop Star’s Dead Ex Music Video
School Principal, Staffers Reassigned Amid Investigation Into ‘Trans’ Athlete
Why Are Western Citizens Second Class?
Tipsheet

Hamas Had to Stop Palestinians From Murdering Hostages on Their Way Out of Gaza

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 28, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

A fifth round of hostages were released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip Tuesday on day five of an extended, six day ceasefire. Twelve people were released, none of them were Americans. 

Advertisement

But before they gained their freedom after being held for more than 50 days by the Iranian backed terror group, hostages were confronted by Palestinian civilians who shouted "Allahu Alkbar" and blocked Red Cross vehicles from quickly exiting. According to local reporting, the Egyptians had to essentially rescue the hostages as they were being harassed and threatened with death. 

Recommended

VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, recent polling from the Arab World for Research & Development shows the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank approve of the October 7 massacre of more than 1400 Israeli civilians in their homes, at a music festival, in bomb shelters and elsewhere. 


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color' Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Agrees to Congressional Testimony...but There's a Catch Katie Pavlich
Deadspin Writer Tries Smearing a Young Chiefs Fan As Racist. It Does Not End Well. Spencer Brown
That Little Chiefs Fan Who Deadspin Tried to Smear As a Racist Isn't the Only Victim Matt Vespa
Trump Gains 'Largest Lead' of His Career As 2024 Rematch Looms Spencer Brown
American Jews Who Worked for a Secular America Made a Fatal Error Dennis Prager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color' Matt Vespa
Advertisement