Arizona Is 'Completely Overrun' by New Wave of Illegal Immigrants

Border Patrol agents are completely overwhelmed in southern Arizona as massive groups of thousands turn themselves in for processing after making false asylum claims.

NEW: Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector saw a staggering 2,800+ illegal crossings yesterday alone. Agents there are completely overrun. CBP is pulling personnel from local ports of entry to help, BP there is pausing their social media, & multiple BP highway… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 28, 2023

AZ: The Border Patrol checkpoint is also closed outside of Lukeville where the influx is currently happening—CBP says it is taking an “all hands on deck” posture to respond to the thousands of migrants crossing daily. https://t.co/3tyHZN1vtZ pic.twitter.com/PqpDqmnXyr — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 28, 2023

In fact, Tucson Border Sector Chief John Modlin announced over the weekend that the social media team was being pulled to help with the influx.

At this time, all available personnel are needed to address the unprecedented flow. The social media team will return once the situation permits. — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 27, 2023

Elite BORTAC units usually dedicated to combatting drug cartels, terrorism and other security threats on the U.S. southern border with Mexico, have also been pulled to help with processing.

"BORTAC agents are driving buses," one agent tells Townhall.

Meanwhile, illegal immigrants continue to overwhelm cities and crush local resources.

East Village NYC

100s of migrants wait in the freezing cold to either get plane tickets or to be re sheltered. Some stated they have been out here for two days .

The City of NY can't handle this migrant crisis, and city officials have been stating for months that it's… pic.twitter.com/M8Ql5SMtdQ — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) November 28, 2023

The House recently passed the Secure the Border Act. It's now languishing in the Democrat controlled Senate.