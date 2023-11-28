Comer Rejects Hunter Biden's Efforts to 'Play by His Own Rules'
Hamas Had to Stop Palestinians From Murdering Hostages on Their Way Out of...
VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of...
That Little Chiefs Fan Who Deadspin Tried to Smear As a Racist Isn't...
Disneyland Became an X-Rated Venue, Thanks to This Individual
Trump Gains 'Largest Lead' of His Career As 2024 Rematch Looms
Elon Musk's Israel Trip Prompts Another Invitation...From Hamas
Even With Release of Hostages, There's Still Been Some Terrible Takes on Hamas
It Looks Like Rep. George Santos Could Soon Be Gone From Congress
School District Discussed ‘Chest Binder’ Fundraiser With Students, Documents Show
Christian School Sues State After Being Banned From Sports Over Transgender Policies
Catholic Priest Fired Over Pop Star’s Dead Ex Music Video
School Principal, Staffers Reassigned Amid Investigation Into ‘Trans’ Athlete
Why Are Western Citizens Second Class?
Tipsheet

Arizona Is 'Completely Overrun' by New Wave of Illegal Immigrants

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 28, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Border Patrol agents are completely overwhelmed in southern Arizona as massive groups of thousands turn themselves in for processing after making false asylum claims. 

Advertisement

In fact, Tucson Border Sector Chief John Modlin announced over the weekend that the social media team was being pulled to help with the influx. 

Elite BORTAC units usually dedicated to combatting drug cartels, terrorism and other security threats on the U.S. southern border with Mexico, have also been pulled to help with processing. 

Recommended

VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"BORTAC agents are driving buses," one agent tells Townhall. 

Meanwhile, illegal immigrants continue to overwhelm cities and crush local resources. 

The House recently passed the Secure the Border Act. It's now languishing in the Democrat controlled Senate. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color' Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Agrees to Congressional Testimony...but There's a Catch Katie Pavlich
Hamas Had to Stop Palestinians From Murdering Hostages on Their Way Out of Gaza Katie Pavlich
Deadspin Writer Tries Smearing a Young Chiefs Fan As Racist. It Does Not End Well. Spencer Brown
American Jews Who Worked for a Secular America Made a Fatal Error Dennis Prager
Trump Gains 'Largest Lead' of His Career As 2024 Rematch Looms Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color' Matt Vespa
Advertisement