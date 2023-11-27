Americans Left Behind in Fourth Round of Hostage Releases From Gaza
Tipsheet

KJP Tries to Sell False Figures on Biden's Economy

Katie Pavlich
November 27, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre touted the "success" of the Biden economy. She then had trouble answering a basic question about why Americans aren't buying what she's selling. 

When President Trump was in office, inflation was .7 percent. Today, it's still near 4 percent. Costs for everyday household items, energy and food are still through the roof. 

"After years of inflation, US consumers are shouldering a burden unlike anything seen in decades — even as the pace of price increases has slowed. It now requires $119.27 to buy the same goods and services a family could afford with $100 before the pandemic. Since early 2020, prices have risen about as much as they had in the full 10 years preceding the health emergency," Bloomberg reports. "It’s hard to find an area of a household budget that’s been spared: Groceries are up 25% since January 2020. Same with electricity. Used-car prices have climbed 35%, auto insurance 33% and rents roughly 20%. Those figures help explain why Americans continue to register strong dissatisfaction with the economy: Consumers’ daily routines have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normal, but the cost of living has not."

Meanwhile, President Biden is claiming Republicans want to defund roads. 


