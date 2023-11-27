KJP Tries to Sell False Figures on Biden's Economy

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre touted the "success" of the Biden economy. She then had trouble answering a basic question about why Americans aren't buying what she's selling.

KJP: "When we walked into this administration, the economy was on a tailspin — that is the fact — because of the last administration, because of the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/l3kimLZOoK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 27, 2023

When President Trump was in office, inflation was .7 percent. Today, it's still near 4 percent. Costs for everyday household items, energy and food are still through the roof.

"After years of inflation, US consumers are shouldering a burden unlike anything seen in decades — even as the pace of price increases has slowed. It now requires $119.27 to buy the same goods and services a family could afford with $100 before the pandemic. Since early 2020, prices have risen about as much as they had in the full 10 years preceding the health emergency," Bloomberg reports. "It’s hard to find an area of a household budget that’s been spared: Groceries are up 25% since January 2020. Same with electricity. Used-car prices have climbed 35%, auto insurance 33% and rents roughly 20%. Those figures help explain why Americans continue to register strong dissatisfaction with the economy: Consumers’ daily routines have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normal, but the cost of living has not."

Since President Biden took office, Americans have faced increasingly higher prices for food, gas, and other common household items. And while prices have been going up, wages have been going down, placing additional stress on family finances. That’s #Bidenomics.@HeritageDataViz pic.twitter.com/ALfuZptTvK — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) November 27, 2023

BIDEN: "Wages for working families have gone up while inflation has come down 65%!"



Prices have gone up by 17.6% since Biden took office, while real wages have declined by 3%. pic.twitter.com/fFhHN1ZQ56 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2023

Hey, @washingtonpost, real wages today are where they were in 2015, meaning Americans’ paychecks don’t go any further now than they did back then. Wake up.



The McDonald’s order that explains inflation, economy anger at Biden - The Washington Post https://t.co/mvW5v39zib — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, President Biden is claiming Republicans want to defund roads.

BIDEN: "We've been able to push back on MAGA Republicans so far...They still want...cuts to...roads, bridges, the internet...anyway..." pic.twitter.com/DuMFVauR4x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2023



