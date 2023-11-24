On Thanksgiving Weekend, Americans Encouraged to Watch The Story of Clarence Thomas

This Thanksgiving weekend, Americans are being reminded of the incredible story of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas through the documentary "Created Equal."

In this Thanksgiving week, be thankful for Justice Clarence Thomas standing tall & never bowing to Left’s attacks on him. Watch terrific documentary Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words. You will love this film. Here’s trailer below. @elonmusk @XCreators @X pic.twitter.com/Pd7VxEpMqZ — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) November 21, 2023

The film was originally released in 2020 and features Justice Thomas telling his story in his own words, not through a partisan or biased media lens.

"In 1948, Clarence Thomas was born into dire poverty in Pin Point, Georgia, a Gullah- speaking peninsula in the segregated South. His father abandoned the family when Clarence was two years old. His mother, unable to care for two boys, brought Clarence and his brother, Myers, to live with her father and his wife. Thomas’ grandfather, Myers Anderson, whose schooling ended at the third grade, delivered coal and heating oil in Savannah. He gave the boys tough love and training in hard work. He sent them to a segregated Catholic school where the Irish nuns taught them self-discipline and a love of learning. From there, Thomas entered the seminary, training to be a priest," the film website states.

"In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court. His confirmation hearings would test his character and principles in the crucible of national controversy. Like the Bork hearings in 1987, the Democrats went after Thomas’ record and his jurisprudence, especially natural law theory, but also attacked his character. When that failed, and he was on the verge of being confirmed, a former employee, Anita Hill, came forth to accuse him of sexual harassment. The next few days of televised hearings riveted the nation," it continues. "Finally, defending himself against relentless attacks by the Democratic Senators on the committee, Thomas accused them of running “a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas.” After wall-to-wall television coverage, according to the national polls, the American people believed Thomas by more than a 2-1 margin. Yet, Thomas was confirmed by the closest margin in history, 52-48."

Created Equal is available on nearly all popular streaming services, including SalemNow.