Tipsheet

Palestinians Harass First Hostages as They're Driven Out of Gaza

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 24, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Armin Durgut

Thirteen Israeli hostages who were driven out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt Friday, after being released by terrorist organization Hamas, were harassed by Palestinian civilians as they made their way to freedom in Israel. 

The names and ages of the people in the vehicles are the following: 

Aviv Katz, 2
Raz Katz, 4
Emilia Aloni, 5
Ohad Mundar, 9
Doron Katz, 34
Danielle Aloni, 44
Keren Mundar, 54
Adina Moshe, 72
Hanna Katzir, 77
Ruth Mundar, 78
Margalit Mozes, 78
Channa Peri, 79
Yaffa Adar, 85

More than 200 hostages remain in Hamas custody as a four-day ceasefire continues to hold. Israel will transfer 39 female terrorists and male teenagers from prisons on Friday after the 13 innocent hostages, many of them very small children, were released. 

"They’re home. IDF Special Forces and ISA Forces are currently with the released hostages. They will continue to be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families," IDF said about the returned hostages Friday, confirming their release. "The IDF, together with the entire Israeli security establishment, will continue operating until all the hostages are returned home."

