Palestinians Harass First Hostages as They're Driven Out of Gaza

Thirteen Israeli hostages who were driven out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt Friday, after being released by terrorist organization Hamas, were harassed by Palestinian civilians as they made their way to freedom in Israel.

Palestinian civilians chase and jeer at the ambulances driving the Israeli women and children hostages out of Gaza.

The names and ages of the people in the vehicles are the following:

Aviv Katz, 2

Raz Katz, 4

Emilia Aloni, 5

Ohad Mundar, 9

Doron Katz, 34

Danielle Aloni, 44

Keren Mundar, 54

Adina Moshe, 72

Hanna Katzir, 77

Ruth Mundar, 78

Margalit Mozes, 78

Channa Peri, 79

Yaffa Adar, 85

These are the 13 Israelis who have been freed from Hamas captivity.

The IDF publishes video of the hostages entering Israeli territory.

More than 200 hostages remain in Hamas custody as a four-day ceasefire continues to hold. Israel will transfer 39 female terrorists and male teenagers from prisons on Friday after the 13 innocent hostages, many of them very small children, were released.

"They’re home. IDF Special Forces and ISA Forces are currently with the released hostages. They will continue to be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families," IDF said about the returned hostages Friday, confirming their release. "The IDF, together with the entire Israeli security establishment, will continue operating until all the hostages are returned home."