Mossad Has Been Given Instructions to Hunt Down Hamas Leaders Living in Luxury

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave instructions Wednesday to Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to hunt down Hamas leaders dictating terrorist attacks in the Gaza Strip from luxury hotels in Qatar and elsewhere. They are also the masterminds behind the October 7 terrorist attacks, when Hamas slaughtered more than 1400 civilians in their homes. This includined burning women and children alive after they were tortured and massacring young people at a music festivcal. Hamas currently holds more than 200 hostages in Gaza.

#BREAKING: Netanyahu orders Mossad to take action against Hamas leaders, wherever they are. Defense Minister, Gallant says Hamas chiefs living on borrowed time. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 22, 2023

🚨 Breaking: Israel 🇮🇱 prime minister and defense minister tonight announced that Hamas leaders in Qatar 🇶🇦, Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal, will be killed by Israel soon.



Their combined net worth is $9 billion. They can afford a lavish funeral ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/zQypuVG2zH — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 22, 2023

The New York Post has the details on how Hamas leaders, whose time is limited, live as they trap Palestinian civilians as human shields.

While their people languish in poverty and are treated as human shields, the leaders of Hamas live billionaire lifestyles. The terror group’s three top leaders alone are worth a staggering total of $11 billion and enjoy a life of luxury in the sanctuary of the emirate of Qatar. The emirate has long welcomed the leaders of the terror group and installed them in its luxury hotels and villas at the same time as it hosts a vast American military presence. The terrorist group, which is responsible for the antisemitic Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,400 innocent civilians and soldiers in southern Israel, continues to hold over 200 hostages in Gaza. Hamas runs an office in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk and Khaled Mashal maintain a luxurious lifestyle.



