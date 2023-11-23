The FBI Has Released Their Conclusion Regarding the Niagara Falls Car Explosion
Pro-Hamas Disrupters Glue Themselves to Ground on Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Route
Here's What the Pro-Hamas Crowd Has Planned for Black Friday
Give Thanks Though the World Is Burning
Five Things to Be Thankful for Today
Have an Attitude of Gratitude This Thanksgiving
At 94, Home Depot Co-Founder Explains Why He's 'Never Been More Frightened for...
How Has This Vulgar Trump/Republican Hating 'News Director' Kept His Job?
Why Marxism/Communism Fails, Part Three
Lives Bereft of Meaning
A Thanksgiving Lesson From Grateful and Prepared American Families
The CDC Is STILL Talking About How to 'Keep Your Family Safe This...
A Pro-Family Tax Package for the Holidays
Thanksgiving Isn’t a Relic of the Past, It’s a Celebration of Our Future
Tipsheet

Mossad Has Been Given Instructions to Hunt Down Hamas Leaders Living in Luxury

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 23, 2023 7:00 AM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave instructions Wednesday to Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to hunt down Hamas leaders dictating terrorist attacks in the Gaza Strip from luxury hotels in Qatar and elsewhere. They are also the masterminds behind the October 7 terrorist attacks, when Hamas slaughtered more than 1400 civilians in their homes. This includined burning women and children alive after they were tortured and massacring young people at a music festivcal. Hamas currently holds more than 200 hostages in Gaza. 

Advertisement

The New York Post has the details on how Hamas leaders, whose time is limited, live as they trap Palestinian civilians as human shields. 

While their people languish in poverty and are treated as human shields, the leaders of Hamas live billionaire lifestyles.

The terror group’s three top leaders alone are worth a staggering total of $11 billion and enjoy a life of luxury in the sanctuary of the emirate of Qatar. 

The emirate has long welcomed the leaders of the terror group and installed them in its luxury hotels and villas at the same time as it hosts a vast American military presence.

The terrorist group, which is responsible for the antisemitic Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,400 innocent civilians and soldiers in southern Israel, continues to hold over 200 hostages in Gaza.

Hamas runs an office in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk and Khaled Mashal maintain a luxurious lifestyle.

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Offers Grim Warning for the U.S. In 2024 Sarah Arnold
Advertisement


Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Offers Grim Warning for the U.S. In 2024 Sarah Arnold
Here's What the Pro-Hamas Crowd Has Planned for Black Friday Spencer Brown
Pro-Hamas Disrupters Glue Themselves to Ground on Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Route Spencer Brown
Can Europe Become Western Again? Victor Davis Hanson
Be Thankful in Spite of the Chaos Kurt Schlichter
The FBI Has Released Their Conclusion Regarding the Niagara Falls Car Explosion Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson Offers Grim Warning for the U.S. In 2024 Sarah Arnold
Advertisement