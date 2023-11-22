Biden Admin: Maybe These Houthis Are Actually Terrorists After all
There's a Massive Problem With the Prisoners Hamas Is Getting Back

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 22, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Late Tuesday night the Israeli government agreed to a ceasefire and hostage deal with Iranian backed terrorist group Hamas. One of the main tenants of the deal requires Israel to exchange three female Palestinian prisoners for every one woman or child Hamas releases from custody in the Gaza Strip. Hamas will only release 50 prisoners in the initial stages and Israel will release 150. Three Americans are expected to be on the list of those freed from Hamas. 

But there's a major problem. The women being released, while they haven't murdered anyone, have engaged in attempted murder and terrorism against Israeli civilians and soldiers. 

Vehicle Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Crossing Was 'Attempted Terrorist Attack' Spencer Brown
A number of hostage family members opposed any deal that requires exchanging terrorists. From the Jerusalem Post:

Bereaved families and survivors of Hamas's October 7 attack have issued a statement on Tuesday stating their opposition to a hostage deal that would include the release of terrorists in a prisoner exchange.

"We know and warn that any terrorist who is released now will return and cause harm in the future. In the Gilad Shalit deal, the perpetrators of the October 7 massacre were released, and there is no reason why the release of the terrorists should be any different this time."

Starting Thursday, hostages are expected to be released. 

