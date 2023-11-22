There's a Massive Problem With the Prisoners Hamas Is Getting Back

Late Tuesday night the Israeli government agreed to a ceasefire and hostage deal with Iranian backed terrorist group Hamas. One of the main tenants of the deal requires Israel to exchange three female Palestinian prisoners for every one woman or child Hamas releases from custody in the Gaza Strip. Hamas will only release 50 prisoners in the initial stages and Israel will release 150. Three Americans are expected to be on the list of those freed from Hamas.

https://t.co/mKOGesKvA7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2023

But there's a major problem. The women being released, while they haven't murdered anyone, have engaged in attempted murder and terrorism against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The list of the 150 released prisoners just completely debunked the lie that Israel just arresting innocent Palestinian women and children who "just threw stones"



Almost all the women committed stabbing or shooting attacks,

Almost all the "children" were 17-18 years old men with… pic.twitter.com/klI13NeG3U — Adin - עדין (@AdinHaykin1) November 22, 2023

One of the women set to be freed in exchange for kidnapped civilian mothers and babies tried to kill an Israeli officer a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/tlJPqa9qA0 — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) November 22, 2023

Remember this:



The Palestinians who will be released in the impending deal are convicted terrorists who are in prison because they tried to murder Israelis.



The Israelis who will be freed are innocent civilians being held hostage by terrorists.



There is no equivalence. None. — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) November 21, 2023

A number of hostage family members opposed any deal that requires exchanging terrorists. From the Jerusalem Post:

Bereaved families and survivors of Hamas's October 7 attack have issued a statement on Tuesday stating their opposition to a hostage deal that would include the release of terrorists in a prisoner exchange. "We know and warn that any terrorist who is released now will return and cause harm in the future. In the Gilad Shalit deal, the perpetrators of the October 7 massacre were released, and there is no reason why the release of the terrorists should be any different this time."

Starting Thursday, hostages are expected to be released.