Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken faces a "revolt" inside his Department over a lack of support for Hamas, he appears to be caving to demands from terrorist sympathizers as Israel works to win the war. That war, which is ongoing, was started on October 7 when the Iranian backed organization massacred thousands of Israels in the Gaza Strip.

Conservative radio host Mark Levin is noticing a pattern and sounded the alarm over the Biden administration's "two-sides" approach and what it could mean for the future. Levin posted the following on "X":

It is crystal clear now that Blinken is exploiting the war against Israel to destroy the existing state of Israel by using pressure, threats, blackmail, leaks, the media, diplomatic backstabbing, the Arab states, the EU, and the UN. Read the Blinken memo I have included in this post. Here's a pull paragraph:

“…. As I said in private and in public, we believe Palestinian people's voices and aspirations must be at the center of post-crisis governance in Gaza. We believe in Palestinian-led governance of Gaza, with Gaza unified with the West Bank. Gaza's reconstruction must be supported with a sustained mechanism. We also underscored America's firm opposition to actions that would undermine efforts to build lasting peace and security. No forcible displacement of Palestinian civilians from Gaza - not now, not after the fighting stops. No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza. No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks, and no tolerating the use of the West Bank to carry out such attacks. No more violence from extremist settlers in the West Bank. These steps are not ends in themselves. They must lead to Israelis and Palestinians living side.”

https://pdf.ac/2hDL9F

This also explains the current pressure campaign by leftists in Israel to try and topple the Netanyahu led conservative government and replace it with radical leftwing parties that will deliver Israel to the effective control of United States State Department where Blinken, a mere appointed U.S. cabinet secretary in our government, will determine Israel's fate. And with the Blinken plan, Israel will not survive, certainly not for long. This has been the plan since Obama was president, when Blinken was deputy secretary of state. John McCain was 100% right when he went to the Senate floor to excoriate Blinken and he refused to vote for his confirmation as deputy secretary of state. Check this out:

https://c-span.org/video/?323344-6/senator-john-mccain-tony-blinken-nomination…

Blinken, the Biden whisperer, is behind pouring $100 billion into the rearming of Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Youtes. Blinken set the Middle East on fire immediately upon taking office at the State Department nearly 3-years ago, lifting or refusing to enforce virtually every sanction on Iran. Blinken destroyed the popular uprising in Iran, where the Iranians sought to remove their murderous regime, by backing the Iranian regime over its people. Blinken chose Robert Malley, a Marxist supporter of Iran, as the U.S. envoy to Iran to negotiate another nuclear deal. Malley installed a high-level Iranian spy ring in DC and undermined our nation (and Israel) at every turn. Check this out:

https://tabletmag.com/sections/israel-middle-east/articles/iran-spy-ring-robert-malley-lee-smith…

The Obama-Biden-Blinken "Realignment" is now underway, and the consequences are dire and grave for Israel and the United States, indeed for the entire Middle East and the world. It is a hideous and diabolical plan, being instituted right now without any transparency, involvement of Congress, or the American people. It is the brainchild of a small cabal of rogue, radical leftwing foreign policy arsonists who could easily trigger WWIII.

https://tabletmag.com/sections/israel-middle-east/articles/realignment-iran-biden-obama-michael-doran-tony-badran…

The question is, how long will this go on before Blinken is stopped? Where are the House Republican committee chairmen? Where are the Senate Republicans? Where are conservative think-tanks? Where are the conservative media? I understand that the Democrat Party media and the Democrat Party are worse than useless. In fact, they are colluders and propagandists for this, from Thomas Friedman at the New York Times to Jamie Raskin in the House. But if there is not an organized pushback immediately, a relentless and public demand for accountability and transparency, and the targeting of Blinken for impeachment (successful or not), evil to prevail. Never forget all the disasters the Biden whisperer has unleashed in a mere 3-years running American foreign policy, and the death, inhumanity, and impoverishment he has imposed on one region and society after another.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden continues to call for a "two-state solution," which has been rejected by the Palestinians multiple times.