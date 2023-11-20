Is the White House Close to a Deal on Releasing Hostages?

The White House continues to work on a deal with Hamas to release a number of hostages being held throughout the Gaza Strip.

Over the weekend a number of pre-mature reports were published after an initial story in the Washington Post said a deal had been struck. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson pushed back by saying a deal was close, but not done.

Advertisement

We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal. https://t.co/rbSqcqfaKo — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) November 19, 2023

During Monday's daily briefing with reporters at the White House, NSC spokesman John Kirby gave little detail about ongoing negotiations but indicated talks have been productive.

"I don't want to negotiate in public but I believe we're getting closer," Kirby said. "We don't want to do or say something publicly that can jeopardize the result."

KIRBY: No update on hostage deal negotiations with Hamas



"There's still work to be done. And nothing is done until it's all done." pic.twitter.com/eEzyjRVJqK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2023

At least 240 hostages are still being held by Hamas and other groups inside the Gaza Strip. Dozens of them are children.

As the world celebrates #WorldChildrensDay , 40 children are being held hostage by terrorists in Gaza.



Children who had to watch their families murdered before their eyes.



Children who had their innocence ripped away from them.



Children who are still held hostage by savage… pic.twitter.com/H2ARmGy4Th — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 20, 2023