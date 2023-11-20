On Biden's Birthday, Trump's Doctor Issues a Bill of Good Health
Tipsheet

Is the White House Close to a Deal on Releasing Hostages?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 20, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

The White House continues to work on a deal with Hamas to release a number of hostages being held throughout the Gaza Strip. 

Over the weekend a number of pre-mature reports were published after an initial story in the Washington Post said a deal had been struck. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson pushed back by saying a deal was close, but not done. 

During Monday's daily briefing with reporters at the White House, NSC spokesman John Kirby gave little detail about ongoing negotiations but indicated talks have been productive. 

"I don't want to negotiate in public but I believe we're getting closer," Kirby said. "We don't want to do or say something publicly that can jeopardize the result." 

At least 240 hostages are still being held by Hamas and other groups inside the Gaza Strip. Dozens of them are children. 

