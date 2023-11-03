The Left's Hamas and Anti-Semitism Problem
A Terrorist Was Processed and Released Into the U.S.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 03, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Enforcement and Removal Operations have arrested a terrorist from Africa after he was allowed to roam freely for weeks inside the U.S. 

"Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York City announced the arrest of an unlawfully present Mauritanian or Senegalese citizen wanted by Senegalese authorities for criminal conspiracy in relation to a terrorist organization; destruction, degradation and damages in relation to a terrorist organization; acts or preparatory acts aimed at compromising public safety or causing serious political troubles; direct provocation of an armed crowd; and holding arms without prior administrative authorization," Immigration and Customs Enforcement put out in a press release about the arrest, which took place on October 17. "ERO New York City’s Fugitive Operations team arrested the 29-year-old noncitizen without incident outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York. He will remain in custody, without bond, pending removal proceedings."

The man in custody entered the United States illegally through Lukeville, Arizona. He was processed by immigration officials and released. 

"On Oct. 3, U.S. Border Patrol encountered the noncitizen in the area of Monument Hill near Lukeville, Arizona. Officials processed him and served him a notice to appear as a noncitizen present without admission or parole. The noncitizen was released on his own recognizance and provided with documentation to report to ERO New York City," ICE continues. "On Oct. 10, Homeland Security Investigations agents attached to the FBI’s Counter Terrorism Division notified ERO New York City that the noncitizen was wanted in Senegal for terroristic activities."

More than 800,000 individuals have entered the U.S. illegally and undetected as "gotaways." Over the course of the past year, hundreds of individuals on terror watch lists have been apprehended attempting to cross into the U.S. The Biden administration continues to be unconcerned about the threat an open border poses to Americans. 

