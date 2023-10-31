Here's What Mayorkas Had to Say When Asked About About Hamas Supporters on U.S. Visas

Under questioning from Republican Senator Josh Hawley Tuesday during a hearing in front of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to take a position on whether pro-Hamas individuals in the U.S. on a visa should be sent back to their home countries. Mayorkas repeatedly referred to the situation as a "legal matter" and would not give a moral opinion on the situation.

Advertisement

DHS Secretary Mayorkas refuses to answer @HawleyMO’s question about whether the student visas of pro-Hamas foreign nationals should have their Visas revoked: pic.twitter.com/RLaAfCw0F1 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 31, 2023

Hawley's questioning comes as pro-Hamas, pro-Jew killing rallies have broken out on college campuses across the country.

Over the weekend Jewish students at New York University were forced to lock themselves in the library and were offered a place to hide in the attic as Hamas supporters -- screaming and chanting -- attempted to enter the facility.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;

A professor at Cornell called the October 7 attacks in Israel, when Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1400 people and kidnapped hundreds more, "exhilerating."

Jewish students at Cornell are getting death threats. A reminder that a few weeks ago, a @Cornell professor was "exhilarated" by Hamas's slaughter of Israelis. pic.twitter.com/Db9MwwAFtF — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 30, 2023

Hawley also pressed Mayorkas about a DHS employee's support for Hamas paragliders. Paragliders left the Gaza Strip and landed in an Israeli music concert three weeks ago. With weapons in tow, they murdered hundreds of young people.

MUST WATCH:



On October 7, a DHS employee posted an image of a Hamas paraglider with a machine gun flying into Israel.



Sen. @HawleyMO: "What have you done about this?"



MAYORKAS: "To suggest that that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security is… pic.twitter.com/AekPZEYhOy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2023











