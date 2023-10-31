DHS Faces New Heat After Failure to Explain Lack of Vetting for Afghans
Here's What Mayorkas Had to Say When Asked About About Hamas Supporters on U.S. Visas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 31, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Under questioning from Republican Senator Josh Hawley Tuesday during a hearing in front of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to take a position on whether pro-Hamas individuals in the U.S. on a visa should be sent back to their home countries. Mayorkas repeatedly referred to the situation as a "legal matter" and would not give a moral opinion on the situation. 

Hawley's questioning comes as pro-Hamas, pro-Jew killing rallies have broken out on college campuses across the country. 

Over the weekend Jewish students at New York University were forced to lock themselves in the library and were offered a place to hide in the attic as Hamas supporters -- screaming and chanting -- attempted to enter the facility. 

A professor at Cornell called the October 7 attacks in Israel, when Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1400 people and kidnapped hundreds more, "exhilerating."

Hawley also pressed Mayorkas about a DHS employee's support for Hamas paragliders. Paragliders left the Gaza Strip and landed in an Israeli music concert three weeks ago. With weapons in tow, they murdered hundreds of young people. 




