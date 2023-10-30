IDF Special Forces Rescue Hostage in Night Raid

Special operators of the Israeli Defense Forces conducted a raid Sunday and rescued a fellow soldier who was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

"Overnight, the soldier PVT Ori Megidish was released during IDF ground operations. PVT Megidish was kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th. The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family. The IDF and ISA will continue to do everything it takes in order to release the hostages," IDF and the Israel Securities Authority released in a statement Monday.

Ori is now home with her family. pic.twitter.com/7Arr9835Ws — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 30, 2023

You dont have to understand Hebrew to hear the absolute joy in her voice. ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/wOnIKZvHcj — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) October 30, 2023

The Israel Defense Force has announced that an Operation was conducted last night alongside Shin Bet in the Northern Gaza Strip which led to the Rescue of Corporal Ori Megidish, who had been a Prisoner of Hamas since she was Ambushed at her Post at “Nahal Oz” in Southern Israeli… pic.twitter.com/AsP2OpL1Lu — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 30, 2023

Hamas continues to hold more that 200 hostages, including 10 Americans, in the Gaza Strip. Israeli and American officials have been working to negotiate their release, which includes conversations with Qatar. Top Hamas leaders live luxurious lives in Qatar while directing terrorist operations in Gaza and the use of Palestinians as human shields.

Credit: Abductee Return Headquarters in London pic.twitter.com/vEgx6NUafv — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 29, 2023







