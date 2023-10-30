Hamas Official Explains What Gaza Tunnels Are Really for
IDF Special Forces Rescue Hostage in Night Raid

Katie Pavlich  |  October 30, 2023 2:00 PM
Special operators of the Israeli Defense Forces conducted a raid Sunday and rescued a fellow soldier who was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7. 

"Overnight, the soldier PVT Ori Megidish was released during IDF ground operations. PVT Megidish was kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th. The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family. The IDF and ISA will continue to do everything it takes in order to release the hostages," IDF and the Israel Securities Authority released in a statement Monday. 

Hamas continues to hold more that 200 hostages, including 10 Americans, in the Gaza Strip. Israeli and American officials have been working to negotiate their release, which includes conversations with Qatar. Top Hamas leaders live luxurious lives in Qatar while directing terrorist operations in Gaza and the use of Palestinians as human shields. 



