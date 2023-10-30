Hamas Official Explains What Gaza Tunnels Are Really for

Speaking during a television interview over the weekend, Hamas official Abu Marzouk explained that endless miles of tunnels the terrorist organization built in the Gaza Strip are for fighters to hide, reload and escape retaliatory attacks from the Israeli Defense Forces. When pressed on why bomb shelters have never been built for civilians, Marzouk said that's the job of the United Nations.

Advertisement

Hamas Official Mousa Abu Marzouk: The Tunnels in Gaza Were Built to Protect Hamas Fighters, Not Civilians; Protecting Gaza Civilians Is the Responsibility of the U.N. and Israel #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/LlIVcQX6dt — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 30, 2023

The explanation comes as Hamas terrorists captured and interrogated by Israel admit the Al Shifa in Gaza is used to plan attacks and harbor fighters.

Don’t just take it from us, watch what the terrorists from the October 7 massacre had to say about the Shifa hospital: https://t.co/IlFPjtyGeP pic.twitter.com/zLLE4C9otz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2023

Last week IDF released detailed information about how the hospital is used.

The Israeli Defense Force has released an Infographic showing the Hamas Headquarters and Terrorist Complex beneath the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/uin1ZwD1gb — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the United Nations continues to aid Hamas by demanding Israel allow aid into the Gaza Strip -- which is then used to bolster the terrorist organization rather than supporting civilians.