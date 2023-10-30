Accept That Savagery Is the True Nature of the World – and Deal...
Tipsheet

Hamas Official Explains What Gaza Tunnels Are Really for

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 30, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

Speaking during a television interview over the weekend, Hamas official Abu Marzouk explained that endless miles of tunnels the terrorist organization built in the Gaza Strip are for fighters to hide, reload and escape retaliatory attacks from the Israeli Defense Forces. When pressed on why bomb shelters have never been built for civilians, Marzouk said that's the job of the United Nations. 

The explanation comes as Hamas terrorists captured and interrogated by Israel admit the Al Shifa in Gaza is used to plan attacks and harbor fighters.

Last week IDF released detailed information about how the hospital is used. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations continues to aid Hamas by demanding Israel allow aid into the Gaza Strip -- which is then used to bolster the terrorist organization rather than supporting civilians.

Tags: ISRAEL

