Former Trump Attorney Pleads Guilty to Election Interference Charges, But There's a Catch
Americans Warned to Leave Lebanon as the Country Falls Apart
DeSantis Weighs in on U.S. Tax Dollars Going to Gaza 'Aid'
Townhall Gets It Right in the 'Fog of War'
State Department Issues Global Alert for American Travelers
Let’s Take a Closer Look at That ‘Jewish’ Group That Took Over Capitol...
Here's Why a Veteran State Dept. Official Just Resigned
After Years of Denying Republicans ‘Both Sides’ Coverage, Our Press Grants That to...
Biden’s Visit to Israel in the Throes of a War Actually Is an...
'Not a Surprise': Weapons Used in Hamas Terror Attack Linked to Rogue Nation
Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill
Democrat Governor Launches Pro-Abortion Advocacy Organization
Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas...
Here's Where Americans Stand on the Mess of a Speaker's Race
Tipsheet

We've Got an Update on Jim Jordan's Speaker Bid

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 19, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After "moderate" Republicans refused to back Congressman Jim Jordan's bid for House Speaker on two rounds of ballots Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee Chairman is slowing down his quest for the gavel. Jordan received 200 votes on the first ballot and 199 on the second. He needs 217 votes to get over the finish line. North Carolina Republican and temporary Speaker Patrick McHenry will remain in his position until January. 

Advertisement

"[Jordan] will continue to run and try to shore up votes until January and remains the Speaker designee. He is not dropping out," a source familiar with the situation tells Townhall. 

Meanwhile, Democrats are licking their chops at the prospect House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could assume the position or at the very least, increase Democrat power over the legislative process. 

Recommended

Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
Advertisement


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
Let’s Take a Closer Look at That ‘Jewish’ Group That Took Over Capitol Hill Yesterday Spencer Brown
Here's Why a Veteran State Dept. Official Just Resigned Spencer Brown
Former Trump Attorney Pleads Guilty to Election Interference Charges, But There's a Catch Katie Pavlich
Academia Needs to Go Extinct Kurt Schlichter
Jews and Blacks: Their Landlord and Their Friend Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
Advertisement