Republican Congressman Sends Rashida Tlaib a Message

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 13, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Republican U.S. Representative Brian Mast, who represents Florida's 21st Congressional District, showed up to work on Capitol Hill Friday wearing a uniform from his time serving in the Israeli Defense Forces. Mast also served in United States Army and lost both of his legs in Afghanistan. 

Speaking to reporters, Mast explained why he decided to wear the IDF uniform and sent a message to Hamas supporter and Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. 

" When I was at Harvard, pro-Palestine protestors harassed my family & me just because they realized I was a veteran. There’s no logic for these people - if there was, they’d realize there's no comparing Israelis' self-defense with terrorists beheading kids," Mast added on Twitter, now known as "X."

Congresswoman Tlaib was asked about the beheading of children in Israeli neighborhoods this week and had nothing to say. She's also flying the Palestinian flag outside of her office.

Tags: ISRAEL

