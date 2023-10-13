Republican Congressman Sends Rashida Tlaib a Message

Republican U.S. Representative Brian Mast, who represents Florida's 21st Congressional District, showed up to work on Capitol Hill Friday wearing a uniform from his time serving in the Israeli Defense Forces. Mast also served in United States Army and lost both of his legs in Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters, Mast explained why he decided to wear the IDF uniform and sent a message to Hamas supporter and Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

As the only member to serve with both the United States Army and the Israel Defense Forces, I will always stand with Israel.



Tlaib’s got her flag. I got my uniform. “Global Day of Rage” my ass. pic.twitter.com/WPWvst17ww — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) October 13, 2023

" When I was at Harvard, pro-Palestine protestors harassed my family & me just because they realized I was a veteran. There’s no logic for these people - if there was, they’d realize there's no comparing Israelis' self-defense with terrorists beheading kids," Mast added on Twitter, now known as "X."

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), who is the only Representative to serve in the US Army and Israeli Defense Forces told reporters: "Tlaib's got her flag; I've got my uniform." pic.twitter.com/31m5whjEk3 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 13, 2023

Congresswoman Tlaib was asked about the beheading of children in Israeli neighborhoods this week and had nothing to say. She's also flying the Palestinian flag outside of her office.