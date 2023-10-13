Israel's Notification to UN Indicates Massive Ground Operation Is Imminent
Tipsheet

Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 13, 2023 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File

It's Friday, which means the day of "rage" or "Jihad" called for by Iranian backed Hamas terrorists is here. 

In preparation, a number of Jewish schools are closed. 

All officers in New York City are on duty. 

U.S. Capitol police in Washington D.C. are also taking precautions. 

Hamas and Amoral Clarity Victor Davis Hanson
In cities across the U.S. this week, Hamas supporters joked about the murder of 260 young people at a music festival in Israel last Saturday. 

Meanwhile, things in France got completely out of control Thursday when pro-Hamas demonstrators became violent. Things in London were precarious as well while Hamas supporters in Australia chanted "gas the Jews." 

Stay safe, America. 

