Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage'

It's Friday, which means the day of "rage" or "Jihad" called for by Iranian backed Hamas terrorists is here.

At 40 seconds of this clip, Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh orders his followers around the world to join the violence “Each person in his/her own way.”



Proudly aired by Al Jazeera TV, that uses Hamas buildings for its offices. pic.twitter.com/FiRk1Fj9jE — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 10, 2023

Advertisement

There are growing security concerns across the world after the former leader of Hamas (2004-2017), Khaled Mashal, issued a call for a global day of rage on Friday.



He wants ppl to take to the streets to send a warning to the "Zionists & Americans"



He calls it "Al-Aqsa Friday" pic.twitter.com/W0KNintwvq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 12, 2023

National Security Council and PMO warn that Hamas leadership asked all their supporters around the world to have a "Day of Rage" tomorrow and attack Israelis and Jews. Recommend that all Israelis abroad to be aware and stay away from any demonstrations. — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) October 12, 2023

In preparation, a number of Jewish schools are closed.

NEW: A Jewish school in Queens New York is closing on Friday after former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for a global day of jihad.



In response to Palestinian aggression, *all* New York City Police officers have been told to report for duty in uniform on Friday.



The NYPD… pic.twitter.com/KAd4ZbDEYJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2023

All officers in New York City are on duty.

BREAKING: NYPD orders all cops to report in uniform starting Friday after ex-Hamas chief calls for global protests - NYP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 12, 2023

U.S. Capitol police in Washington D.C. are also taking precautions.

New: House sergeant-at-arms says in a bulletin to congressional offices that there will be “an increased security presence and activity on Capitol grounds over the next few days.”



The notice cites the Israel-Hamas conflict and the “Global Day of Rage” tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lqAuF6GRtv — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 12, 2023

USCP: We are enhancing security throughout the Capitol Complex. Some of what we are doing will be visible, but for safety reasons we cannot provide the public details about all of the resources that we are putting into protecting the Congress. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 12, 2023

In cities across the U.S. this week, Hamas supporters joked about the murder of 260 young people at a music festival in Israel last Saturday.

“And as you might have seen, there was some sort of rave or desert party where they were having a great time, until the resistance came in electrified hang gliders and took at least several dozen hipsters” Speeches held at the ‘All Out For Palestine’ protest outside the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/JXLpPIvW6A — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 8, 2023

Meanwhile, things in France got completely out of control Thursday when pro-Hamas demonstrators became violent. Things in London were precarious as well while Hamas supporters in Australia chanted "gas the Jews."

Advertisement

Thousands of Pro-Palestinian/Hamas Supporters are Clashing tonight with French Riot Police in Paris after the French Government announced earlier today that moving forward any kind of Pro-Palestinian Demonstration was Banned and that anybody who Participates in these Events will… pic.twitter.com/5bTx2DXTRk — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 12, 2023

Insights following the Pro-Palastinian/Anti-Israel demonstration in London. 🧵

Firstly, not a comfortable place to be in when you are a Jewish-Israeli reporter. I’ve covered many such demonstrations, some peaceful, some not. This one felt quite hostile. Thousands gathered, not > pic.twitter.com/Fpdcjiqbfg — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) October 12, 2023

Stay safe, America.