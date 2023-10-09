White House Staffer Releases Statement on Murdered Americans as Biden Remains MIA

White House staffer Andrew Bates released a statement Monday afternoon about the nine Americans killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel over the weekend. He also attacked the Republican National Committee.

"At least nine Americans have lost their lives in these brutal terrorist attacks against the State of Israel. Hundreds of additional innocent people are dead. While apparently some individuals like Ronna McDaniel consider this loss of life and pain a 'great opportunity,' most Americans see it as a horrific tragedy," Bates said. "As the administration provides assistance to the Israeli Defense Force, this is a moment in which all Americans, regardless of political views, should stand shoulder to shoulder with one of our closest allies. No one can ever welcome this kind of hideous behavior or try to divide our country when we need to be united."

"Like President Biden said in his call with Prime Minister Netanyahu the morning of these horrific terrorist attacks, the United States' support for Israel as it defends itself is 'rock solid and unwavering,'" he continued.

President Joe Biden has not released a direct statement about the murdered Americans and called a lid before noon.

And no press briefing from KJP or John Kirby either https://t.co/qaMvgLbvr4 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile, number of Americans are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip as the Iranian backed terrorist organization threats to murder hostages on live television.

JUST IN - Hamas threatens to execute civilian hostages and air each execution via live television. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 9, 2023

While Biden isn't scheduled to make any public statements Monday or answer questions from the reporters, White House staffers reassure the American public he is working.

"President Biden met this morning with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients this morning for updates," the White House sent to reporters. "He directed his team to follow up on coordination with Israel on all aspects of the crisis and to continue their work with regional partners to warn anyone who might seek to take advantage in this situation. This afternoon, President Biden will be speaking with several of our close allies about the latest developments in Israel and we will have more to share soon."