Israeli Minister of National Security Issues New Order Loosening Regulations on Gun Owners...
I Cannot Care More About Blue Cities Than Their Voters Do
Democrats Are The True Threat To Democracy
Why Won’t The Diehards Abandon Trump?
Blinken Makes a Big Admission About Iran After Administration Officials Hopelessly Try to...
Racists and Fascists in Madison Wisconsin?
Hillary Clinton Wants to “Deprogram” Trump Followers
Time to Stand Up for Israel
The Guts to Run for Public Office
Biden Is Making the World Dangerous Again
In the End You Have to Choose
Israel, the Day After
Joe Biden's Assault On Autoworkers
The Left Has Many Wild Conspiracy Theories, Dwarfing the Few Fake Ones They...
Tipsheet

Iran Makes It Clear They're Behind Hamas' Barbaric Terrorism

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 09, 2023 6:00 AM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

As horrific and deadly attacks by Hamas terrorists against civilians living and visiting Israel continue, questions remain about the details of how the organization is able to pull off their operations -- killing thousands and severely wounding thousands more. 

Advertisement

One thing has been clear since the early morning hours Saturday when the attacks started: Iran was a key player and Iranian officials confirmed it on social media channels -- in addition to their actions inside the country. 

Further, Hamas and Hezbollah bragged about Iranian backing in the aftermath of the initial attacks. 

The Wall Street Journal confirmed details late Sunday: 

Recommended

I Cannot Care More About Blue Cities Than Their Voters Do Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Despite all of the evidence, the Biden administration has been desperately spinning Hamas' attack away from Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian actors have infiltrated the United States government under President Joe Biden's leadership and appointment. 

Advertisement
Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I Cannot Care More About Blue Cities Than Their Voters Do Kurt Schlichter
Blinken Makes a Big Admission About Iran After Administration Officials Hopelessly Try to Spin $6B Deal Leah Barkoukis
Israeli Minister of National Security Issues New Order Loosening Regulations on Gun Ownership Matt Vespa
Trump Made an Eerie Prediction About the Iranian Terror Attacks One Month Ago Sarah Arnold
Why Won’t The Diehards Abandon Trump? Scott Morefield
As Hamas Holds American Hostages, Biden Hosts a BBQ Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
I Cannot Care More About Blue Cities Than Their Voters Do Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement