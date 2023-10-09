Iran Makes It Clear They're Behind Hamas' Barbaric Terrorism

As horrific and deadly attacks by Hamas terrorists against civilians living and visiting Israel continue, questions remain about the details of how the organization is able to pull off their operations -- killing thousands and severely wounding thousands more.

One thing has been clear since the early morning hours Saturday when the attacks started: Iran was a key player and Iranian officials confirmed it on social media channels -- in addition to their actions inside the country.

The Azadi Tower in Tehran is illuminated with the Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/jPmPuNSmH1 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 8, 2023

God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region. #AlAqsaStorm pic.twitter.com/XDyxoTT4gw — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 7, 2023

Further, Hamas and Hezbollah bragged about Iranian backing in the aftermath of the initial attacks.

#Hamas thanking Iran for all the support for their attack. Basically, none of this would’ve happened without Iran’s support. This has been an Iranian plan/decision all along. pic.twitter.com/lupHJMsOB6 — Hanin Ghaddar (@haningdr) October 8, 2023

If you had any doubt about who is funding and supporting this barbaric terror attack: here’s a video of Hamas terrorists thanking none other than IRAN for the weapons, money and rockets that helped the terrorists to slaughter and kidnap Israelis. The Ayatollah regime is the head… pic.twitter.com/LMrRmlt5Xm — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 8, 2023

The Wall Street Journal confirmed details late Sunday:

Quote: "Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group." https://t.co/pLQv1GvWcj — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 8, 2023

Despite all of the evidence, the Biden administration has been desperately spinning Hamas' attack away from Iran.

1. An anonymous senior U.S. official (likely Brett McGurk) said it was too early to know whether Iran was involved or planning/supporting Hamas' attack against Israel.



This not only contradicts Hamas' spokesperson's on-record confirmation, it ignores 3 decades of evidence.🧵 https://t.co/jo2JKeJ5gQ pic.twitter.com/kERTvk6c6J — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Iranian actors have infiltrated the United States government under President Joe Biden's leadership and appointment.

“The Department of Defense (DOD) has ignored a congressional request for an explanation as to why Ariane Tabatabai, a top Pentagon official and member of an Iranian influence network, was hired, according to the House Armed Services Committee (HASC). https://t.co/1cbG3WyNfN — Alireza Nader علیرضا نادر (@AlirezaNader) October 5, 2023

After being invited to brief members of the U.S. Congress, Ariane Tabatabai emailed Revolutionary Guards officer Mostafa Zahrani & asked for guidance.

She wrote: “I’m scheduled to go to Congress to give a talk about the nuclear program. I will bother you in the coming days. It… pic.twitter.com/6Xef1SHF9w — Alireza Nader علیرضا نادر (@AlirezaNader) October 1, 2023

JUST IN: Member of Secret Iranian Influence Network Visited Biden White House Five Times -- Meetings indicate alleged members of Iranian gov’t-controlled propaganda group, inclu former Malley colleague Ali Vaez, had access to top Biden offls https://t.co/Xa0W9wZa54 — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) October 3, 2023

SCOOP: Iranian Spies Have Infiltrated the American Gov't, Lawmakers Warn -- New probe indicates Iran hacked State Dept or "US gov't employees leaked restricted & sensitive gov't docs" to Tehran, acc. to @RepublicanStudy & @SenatorHagerty https://t.co/d3CuKl3vGj — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) September 27, 2023