U.S. Moves Destroyers as Israel Prepares for Ground Invasion of Gaza

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 08, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The United States military moved a number of aircraft carriers, destroyers, munitions and weapons systems closer to the Israeli coast Sunday as the government there reportedly prepares a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.  

Meanwhile. Israeli forces are fighting to take back territory and communities in southern Israel while things start to heat up on the northern border with Lebanon and in the West Bank. 

