U.S. Moves Destroyers as Israel Prepares for Ground Invasion of Gaza

The United States military moved a number of aircraft carriers, destroyers, munitions and weapons systems closer to the Israeli coast Sunday as the government there reportedly prepares a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the 5 Ships of Carrier Strike Group 12 it now also appears that the USS Carney (DDG-64) and the USS Roosevelt (DDG-80) both Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyers in the Western Mediterranean are also being Deployed in the direction of Israel. pic.twitter.com/HOeEZ4Qgoz — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 8, 2023

A Senior U.S. Defense Official has stated that they believe an Israeli Ground Invasion of the Gaza Strip will likely begin sometime in the next 48-72 Hours. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 8, 2023

Meanwhile. Israeli forces are fighting to take back territory and communities in southern Israel while things start to heat up on the northern border with Lebanon and in the West Bank.

Heavy Israeli strikes continue along the Gaza border. pic.twitter.com/9GthCBXpe7 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023

In response to a Hezbollah attack from Lebanon into Israel, IDF Artillery struck targets in the area.



An IDF UAV also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Mount Dov.



The IDF has taken preparational measures for this type of possibility. We will continue to… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

Heavy Gunfire can be heard near an Israel Settlement within the City of Hebron in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/RHotJygycX — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 8, 2023

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces are happening in East Jerusalem and in several parts of the West Bank.



Images of the Shufat Refugee Camp just moments ago: pic.twitter.com/DS3DWoBqZF — Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut) October 8, 2023



