'Israel's 9/11': Shocking Death Toll Mounts After Massive Iranian Terror Attack

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 08, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool

Just under 48 hours since Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas infiltrated a number of communities in southern Israel in a surprise attack, hundreds of civilians have been killed and the death toll continues to mount. 

According to latest counts, at least 600 people were slaughtering in their homes, executed in the streets, inside bomb shelters, running from terrorists at a festival and much more. Given Israel's small population, the attack could amount to the worst in the country's history. 

Videos circulating on social media show Hamas terrorists killing and capturing countless people,  including Americans. They've taken the elderly hostage, along with women (who have been raped) and their children.  


