'Israel's 9/11': Shocking Death Toll Mounts After Massive Iranian Terror Attack

Just under 48 hours since Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas infiltrated a number of communities in southern Israel in a surprise attack, hundreds of civilians have been killed and the death toll continues to mount.

Advertisement

According to latest counts, at least 600 people were slaughtering in their homes, executed in the streets, inside bomb shelters, running from terrorists at a festival and much more. Given Israel's small population, the attack could amount to the worst in the country's history.

We are devastated to report that the death toll in Israel has risen to 600.



We are doing everything we can to treat the injured and prevent additional casualties.



The Hamas terrorists responsible for this atrocity will pay a heavy price.



We will continue to share updates… pic.twitter.com/oiMagY8jd8 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 8, 2023

The events of Saturday morning represent Israel’s greatest military and intelligence failure in half a century – if not in the 75 years of the country’s existence.



This is Israel's 9/11.



My comment on the front page of tomorrow's @Jerusalem_Post:https://t.co/zcOzI5jzt7 — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) October 7, 2023

Videos circulating on social media show Hamas terrorists killing and capturing countless people, including Americans. They've taken the elderly hostage, along with women (who have been raped) and their children.

The genocidal nature and scale of yesterday’s wanton slaughter of Israeli civilians leaves little doubt among Israelis that if Hamas could kill six million, it would. Everything that the Israeli state will do in coming weeks will stem from that conviction. https://t.co/0yKeHj5CeK — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) October 8, 2023



