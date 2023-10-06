Hunter Biden Just Lost Another Attorney

One of Hunter Biden's attorneys, who has been tasked with defending him against a series of felony gun charges, is bailing out of the case.

According to Fox News, Richard Jones filed paper work Friday to remove himself as counsel.

"Mr. Biden has been advised of, and consents to, our withdrawal. He also agrees this withdrawal will cause no material adverse effect or prejudice to him and remains completely satisfied with Messrs. [Abbe] Lowell’s and [Bartholomew] Dalton’s continued representation of him," reads the document filed by Jones. "Accordingly, our withdrawal as counsel will have no material adverse effect on Mr. Biden’s interests," Jones added.

The move comes just days after Biden entered not guilty pleas to three felony charges in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges.



Hunter Biden's attorney "entered a not guilty plea on his behalf" and told the judge "he did anticipate filing two motions to dismiss," @Tom_Winter reports. pic.twitter.com/KyDc43ljdY — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) October 3, 2023

Meanwhile Biden's remaining attorneys will ironically use the Second Amendment as a defense for at least one charge, arguing it is unconstitutional to deny individuals their rights if they are drug users.

His lawyers have already told Justice Department officials that, if their client is charged with the gun crime, they will challenge the law under the Second Amendment, according to a person familiar with the private discussions granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. That could turn a case that is already fraught with political consequences into a high-profile showdown over the right to bear arms. The dispute would come as the White House fights to tighten gun laws. And it could put conservative gun-rights enthusiasts, who typically criticize the Biden family, in unusual alignment with the president’s son.

In August, Biden's longtime defense lawyer Christopher Clark also called it quits.







