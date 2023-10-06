Why Biden's Border Wall Is Worthless
Donald Trump Revealed How Long He Was Willing to Serve as House...
I'm Tired of the Freak Show Narcissists
Abbott Calls Special Session to Take Up School Choice, Border Security, and Vax...
Chicago Admits They Can't Take in Anymore Illegal Immigrants
Biden Said Walls Do Not Work. Here's What Border Patrol Leadership Had to...
Don't Fall for Biden Building a Small Section of Boder Wall
Hillary Calls It Deprogramming; So Did Stalin
Kids in CA Struggle to Read and Do Math, But Here's What They...
‘They Just Killed My Babies’: Mother Undergoing IVF Says Pharmacy Accidentally Gave Her...
Will These Recent Polls Encourage Republicans to Get Their Act Together?
GOP Rep. Says Members of Congress Sleep in Their Offices Due to D.C....
Sore Loser Hillary Clinton on MAGA: 'Maybe There Needs to Be Formal Deprogramming...
Newsom Signs Law Limiting Ballot Hand Counting
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Just Lost Another Attorney

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 06, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

One of Hunter Biden's attorneys, who has been tasked with defending him against a series of felony gun charges, is bailing out of the case. 

According to Fox News, Richard Jones filed paper work Friday to remove himself as counsel. 

Advertisement

"Mr. Biden has been advised of, and consents to, our withdrawal. He also agrees this withdrawal will cause no material adverse effect or prejudice to him and remains completely satisfied with Messrs. [Abbe] Lowell’s and [Bartholomew] Dalton’s continued representation of him," reads the document filed by Jones.

"Accordingly, our withdrawal as counsel will have no material adverse effect on Mr. Biden’s interests," Jones added.

The move comes just days after Biden entered not guilty pleas to three felony charges in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.  

Meanwhile Biden's remaining attorneys will ironically use the Second Amendment as a defense for at least one charge, arguing it is unconstitutional to deny individuals their rights if they are drug users. 

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Doesn't Care About People Being Bitten by Biden's Dogs Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

His lawyers have already told Justice Department officials that, if their client is charged with the gun crime, they will challenge the law under the Second Amendment, according to a person familiar with the private discussions granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. That could turn a case that is already fraught with political consequences into a high-profile showdown over the right to bear arms.

The dispute would come as the White House fights to tighten gun laws. And it could put conservative gun-rights enthusiasts, who typically criticize the Biden family, in unusual alignment with the president’s son.

In August,  Biden's longtime defense lawyer Christopher Clark also called it quits. 



Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Doesn't Care About People Being Bitten by Biden's Dogs Rebecca Downs
Our Establishment's Alternate Realities Victor Davis Hanson
‘They Just Killed My Babies’: Mother Undergoing IVF Says Pharmacy Accidentally Gave Her Abortion Pills Madeline Leesman
Will This New Poll Send Ripples of Anxiety Through the Democratic Party? Guy Benson
Kari Lake Ran Into Ruben Gallego in Phoenix. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
GOP Rep. Says Members of Congress Sleep in Their Offices Due to D.C. Crime Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karine Jean-Pierre Doesn't Care About People Being Bitten by Biden's Dogs Rebecca Downs
Advertisement