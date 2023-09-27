Are National Parks the Next Destination for Illegal Immigrant Tent Cities?

As the endless illegal immigration crisis continues with upwards of 11,000 people crossing into the United States each day, Democrats are proposing National Parks as places to build tent cities and "temporary" housing for individuals breaking the law.

Advertisement

The plans were detailed during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing Wednesday.

Chairman @RepWesterman ➡️ "Now, the Biden administration is looking to spread this chaos to one of America's greatest ideas: our national parks." pic.twitter.com/ykwUMsHY0S — House Committee on Natural Resources (@NatResources) September 27, 2023

During an interview with Fox News, Republican Congressman Michael Waltz pointed out the Biden administration's policy discrepencies when it comes to how public lands can be used.

LISTEN:



Congressman @michaelgwaltz joins @SandraSmithFox to react to reports that lawmakers are considering housing migrants in national parks. Plus, his thoughts on his colleagues' remarks on the surge of illegal crossings at the southern border. #AmericaReports pic.twitter.com/kW64ysGgc8 — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, a bipartisan lawsuit has been filed to prevent housing of illegal immigrants in New York parks and recreational areas.

"Today Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) announced she's joined Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens), Assemblywoman Jaime Williams (D-Brooklyn) and a bipartisan group of elected officials in filing a lawsuit to block New York City from using Brooklyn's Floyd Bennett Field or any other park that's part of the Gateway National Recreation Area (which includes all of Staten Island's federal parks) to house migrants," Malliotakis' office released in a statement. "The lawsuit was filed in Staten Island Supreme Court along with eleven other members of the City Council and State Assembly and 24 Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island residents."















