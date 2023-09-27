Buttigieg Tells UAW to Pound Sand Over Electric Vehicle Mandate
Elon Musk: 'I Would Rather Go to Prison Than...'
House Republicans Have Some Questions About DOD Official's 'Close Relationship' With Iran
Pump the Brakes! Scientists Say There's Something Off With These 'Long COVID' Studies
Here's the Line That Matt Gaetz Used to Savage Democrats on Federal Spending
Absolute Pandemonium Broke Out in Philly Last Night
The Republican Poll Dance
Here's Why the Mayo Clinic Just Pulled This Information About Hydroxychloroquine Off Its...
This Country May Soon Be a 'World Judge of Human Rights'
Former Special Forces Green Beret Derrick Anderson Is Running for Congress Again, With...
Newsom Signs Extreme Gun Control Measures Into Law
Oof: Voters Chewing Up and Spitting Out WH 'Bidenomics' Talking Points
Gallagher Draws Attention to the 'Most Important Issue' That Hasn't Been Mentioned Much...
Supreme Court Caves to Left on Racial Quotas
Tipsheet

Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess Why.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 27, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup revelaed late Tuesday that former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci made a secret visit to the Central Intelligence Agency during the COVID-19 pandemic and pressured analysts to reject the lab leak theory. 

Advertisement

“According to information gathered by the Select Subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, played a role in the Central Intelligence Agency’s review of the origins of COVID-19. The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters—without a record of entry—and participated in the analysis to 'influence' the Agency’s review. Our goal is to ensure the scientific investigative process regarding the origins of COVID-19 was fair, impartial, and free of alternative influence,” Wenstrup wrote in a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm. 

Two weeks ago Wenstrup sent a letter to CIA Director Bill Burns demanding answers in response to whistleblower allegations CIA analysts were paid to reject the lab leak theory. 

"A multi-decade, senior-level, current Agency officer has come forward to provide information to the Committees regarding the Agency’s analysis into the origins of COVID-19. According to the whistleblower, the Agency assigned seven officers to a COVID Discovery Team (Team). The Team consisted of multi-disciplinary and experienced officers with significant scientific expertise. According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China," the letter states.

Recommended

Oof: Voters Chewing Up and Spitting Out WH 'Bidenomics' Talking Points Guy Benson
Advertisement

"The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis. The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position," the letter continues. 

Fauci had an interest in pushing CIA intelligence to avoid looking too closely at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the COVID-19 pandemic lab engaged in dangerous gain of function research heavily funded by Fauci's NIAID and the National Institutes of Health. The funding was provided through a series of grants to EcoHealth. 

In early 2020, Fauci also worked with Facebook to censor the lab leak theory online. The social media giant eventually did an about face

Advertisement

Facebook will no longer take down posts claiming that Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, a company spokesperson told POLITICO on Wednesday, a move that acknowledges the renewed debate about the virus’ origins.

Facebook’s policy tweak arrives as support surges in Washington for a fuller investigation into the origins of Covid-19 after the Wall Street Journal reported that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in late 2019 with symptoms consistent with the virus. The findings have reinvigorated the debate about the so-called Wuhan lab-leak theory, once dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory.

Tags: COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oof: Voters Chewing Up and Spitting Out WH 'Bidenomics' Talking Points Guy Benson
Pump the Brakes! Scientists Say There's Something Off With These 'Long COVID' Studies Matt Vespa
Here's Why the Mayo Clinic Just Pulled This Information About Hydroxychloroquine Off Its Website Leah Barkoukis
The 'Don't Hire Women' Act John Stossel
Here's the Line That Matt Gaetz Used to Savage Democrats on Federal Spending Matt Vespa
Newsom Signs Extreme Gun Control Measures Into Law Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oof: Voters Chewing Up and Spitting Out WH 'Bidenomics' Talking Points Guy Benson
Advertisement