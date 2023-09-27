Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess Why.

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup revelaed late Tuesday that former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci made a secret visit to the Central Intelligence Agency during the COVID-19 pandemic and pressured analysts to reject the lab leak theory.

“According to information gathered by the Select Subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, played a role in the Central Intelligence Agency’s review of the origins of COVID-19. The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters—without a record of entry—and participated in the analysis to 'influence' the Agency’s review. Our goal is to ensure the scientific investigative process regarding the origins of COVID-19 was fair, impartial, and free of alternative influence,” Wenstrup wrote in a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm.

Two weeks ago Wenstrup sent a letter to CIA Director Bill Burns demanding answers in response to whistleblower allegations CIA analysts were paid to reject the lab leak theory.

"A multi-decade, senior-level, current Agency officer has come forward to provide information to the Committees regarding the Agency’s analysis into the origins of COVID-19. According to the whistleblower, the Agency assigned seven officers to a COVID Discovery Team (Team). The Team consisted of multi-disciplinary and experienced officers with significant scientific expertise. According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China," the letter states.

"The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis. The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position," the letter continues.

In case you missed this bombshell news yesterday:



A senior level CIA officer told Congress in whistleblower testimony that the agency bribed analysts to “change their position” COVID-19 came from a lab https://t.co/nh8yN1vrpF — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 13, 2023

Fauci had an interest in pushing CIA intelligence to avoid looking too closely at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the COVID-19 pandemic lab engaged in dangerous gain of function research heavily funded by Fauci's NIAID and the National Institutes of Health. The funding was provided through a series of grants to EcoHealth.

HHS letter to Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), 09/19/23: "NIH determined that..WIV conducted an experiment that violated the terms of the grant regarding viral activity, which possibly did lead..to..unacceptable outcomes" https://t.co/EO7H6kHxRy pic.twitter.com/oTQ9XsnR6m — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 20, 2023

In early 2020, Fauci also worked with Facebook to censor the lab leak theory online. The social media giant eventually did an about face.

