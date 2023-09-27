Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess...
Elon Musk: 'I Would Rather Go to Prison Than...'
House Republicans Have Some Questions About DOD Official's 'Close Relationship' With Iran
Pump the Brakes! Scientists Say There's Something Off With These 'Long COVID' Studies
Here's the Line That Matt Gaetz Used to Savage Democrats on Federal Spending
Absolute Pandemonium Broke Out in Philly Last Night
The Republican Poll Dance
Here's Why the Mayo Clinic Just Pulled This Information About Hydroxychloroquine Off Its...
This Country May Soon Be a 'World Judge of Human Rights'
Former Special Forces Green Beret Derrick Anderson Is Running for Congress Again, With...
Newsom Signs Extreme Gun Control Measures Into Law
Oof: Voters Chewing Up and Spitting Out WH 'Bidenomics' Talking Points
Gallagher Draws Attention to the 'Most Important Issue' That Hasn't Been Mentioned Much...
Supreme Court Caves to Left on Racial Quotas
Tipsheet

Buttigieg Tells UAW to Pound Sand Over Electric Vehicle Mandate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 27, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

During an interview with CNN Wednesday morning, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rejected concerns from striking United Auto Workers that President Joe Biden's electric vehicle mandates, forced onto car companies through the Energy Department and Environmental Protection Agency, will reduce union jobs by at least 30 percent. 

Advertisement

"This technology is coming, no matter what," Buttigieg argued. "These cars are going electric with or without us."

While there are other demands from the UAW as workers continue to strike, a repeal of Biden's mandate is one of them. Ford loses $60,000 per electric vehicle the company produces and is expected to lose a total of $4.5 billion this year alone. 

Buttigieg's comments are similar to those made by Biden Climate Czar John Kerry in 2021. 

Recommended

Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess Why. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is vowing to repeal Biden's mandate. 

"Joe Biden's draconian and indefensible Electric Vehicle mandate will annihilate the U.S. auto industry and cost countless thousands of autoworkers their jobs. The only thing Biden could say today that would help the striking autoworkers is to announce the immediate termination of his ridiculous mandate. Anything else is just a feeble and insulting attempt to distract American labor from this vicious Biden betrayal," Trump released in a statement Tuesday. "Crooked Joe should be ashamed to show his face before these hardworking Americans he is stabbing in the back. With Biden, it doesn’t matter what hourly wages they get, in three years there will be no autoworker jobs as they will all come out of China and other countries. With me, there will be jobs and wages like you’ve never seen before. Our economy will grow!"

Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess Why. Katie Pavlich
Oof: Voters Chewing Up and Spitting Out WH 'Bidenomics' Talking Points Guy Benson
Pump the Brakes! Scientists Say There's Something Off With These 'Long COVID' Studies Matt Vespa
Here's Why the Mayo Clinic Just Pulled This Information About Hydroxychloroquine Off Its Website Leah Barkoukis
The 'Don't Hire Women' Act John Stossel
Here's the Line That Matt Gaetz Used to Savage Democrats on Federal Spending Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess Why. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement