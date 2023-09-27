Buttigieg Tells UAW to Pound Sand Over Electric Vehicle Mandate

During an interview with CNN Wednesday morning, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rejected concerns from striking United Auto Workers that President Joe Biden's electric vehicle mandates, forced onto car companies through the Energy Department and Environmental Protection Agency, will reduce union jobs by at least 30 percent.

"This technology is coming, no matter what," Buttigieg argued. "These cars are going electric with or without us."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responds to workers' concerns over Biden's forced "transition" to electric vehicles:



"These cars are going electric with or without us" pic.twitter.com/lj2ouOIBNp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2023

While there are other demands from the UAW as workers continue to strike, a repeal of Biden's mandate is one of them. Ford loses $60,000 per electric vehicle the company produces and is expected to lose a total of $4.5 billion this year alone.

I know the "upper chamber" is busy with wardrobe policy at the moment but stop the lies.



Biden told automakers by 2030 they should have 50% of sales be EVs. That hamstrings the auto industry, which jeopardizes autoworkers livelihood.



"Union Joe" is responsible for this mess. https://t.co/s4ySY2HSFc — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) September 20, 2023

Make no mistake about it, the Biden Administration isn't on the side of autoworkers.



They only care about their Green New Deal agenda and a mandate-driven economy. pic.twitter.com/4KNnAASt3i — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) September 25, 2023

Buttigieg's comments are similar to those made by Biden Climate Czar John Kerry in 2021.

John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who "see an end to their livelihoods":



"What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices... That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels." pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is vowing to repeal Biden's mandate.

"Joe Biden's draconian and indefensible Electric Vehicle mandate will annihilate the U.S. auto industry and cost countless thousands of autoworkers their jobs. The only thing Biden could say today that would help the striking autoworkers is to announce the immediate termination of his ridiculous mandate. Anything else is just a feeble and insulting attempt to distract American labor from this vicious Biden betrayal," Trump released in a statement Tuesday. "Crooked Joe should be ashamed to show his face before these hardworking Americans he is stabbing in the back. With Biden, it doesn’t matter what hourly wages they get, in three years there will be no autoworker jobs as they will all come out of China and other countries. With me, there will be jobs and wages like you’ve never seen before. Our economy will grow!"