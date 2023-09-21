IRS Official Describes Whistleblower Gary Shapley As a 'Fantastic' Agent
Tipsheet

Guess What Iran Did Right After Biden Gave Them $6 Billion

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 21, 2023 11:30 AM
Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Last week President Joe Biden announced the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian regime assets and the release of five Iranian prisoners in exchange for 5 five American hostages. White House officials claim the new infusion of cash is designated for humanitarian purposes and rejecting the classification the deal was a ransom payment. 

The move has been widely criticized as an incentive for the Iranian regime, and other adversarial governments, to kidnap Americans. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and former Trump admimitration officials warned the cash will only fuel bad behavior and terrorist attacks. 

During remarks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi proved Biden's critics correct and threatened to assassinate American officials. 

Currently, the Iranian government has bounties on the heads of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, former Iran Envoy Brian Hook and a number of Iranian-American activists living in the United States. Many of them require 24 hour security. 

