Tipsheet

Did You Catch What This Democrat Wants DOJ to Do Next?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 21, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill this week, Democratic Congresswoman Pramilla Jayapal pressed Attorney General Merrick Garland about how he plans to force religious hospitals to conduct abortions for "pregnant people." 

"My home state of Washington has one of the highest rates of religiously affiliated hospitals in the country...in 2021 there were several counties lacking even one secular hospital. This is an issue under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act when patients in need of abortion care as a lifesaving treatment are denied services under the hospital's policies," Jayapal detailed, adding she had an abortion. "What is the Department doing to enforce this law?Mandating that every hospital that receives Medicare funds provide 'necessary stabalizing treatment,' including abortion care?"

Garland responded with, "You're right." 

"We're looking at where it would be appropriate to intervene," he added. 

In other words, they want to force religious doctors to conduct life ending abortions. 

Meanwhile, Garland's DOJ has filed an unprecedented number of charges against pro-life activists peacefully protesting at abortion clinics. Just this week, lengthy prison sentences were issued for elderly women who were charged with violating the FACE act. 

