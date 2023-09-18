Schumer Blasted for 'Fetterman' Dress Code
Tipsheet

Warnings Issued After Biden's $6 Billion Ransom Payment to Iran

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 18, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Five American hostages were released from Iranian custody Monday morning in exchange for five Iranians and $6 billion in unfrozen cash. 

"Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharghi, and two citizens who wish to remain private will soon be reunited with their loved ones—after enduring years of agony, uncertainty, and suffering.  I am grateful to our partners at home and abroad for their tireless efforts to help us achieve this outcome, including the Governments of Qatar, Oman, Switzerland, and South Korea," President Joe Biden released in a statement. 

"As we celebrate the return of these Americans, we also remember those who did not return. I call on the Iranian regime to give a full account of what happened to Bob Levinson. The Levinson family deserves answers. Today, we are sanctioning former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence under the Levinson Act for their involvement in wrongful detentions.  And, we will continue to impose costs on Iran for their provocative actions in the region," he continued. "And as we welcome home our fellow citizens, I once more remind all Americans of the serious risks of traveling to Iran. American passport holders should not travel there." 

But the exchange of cash for hostages, which the Biden administration claims wasn't a ransom payment, is causing alarm. Many are warning the swap will only encourage additional hostage taking and other hostile behavior.  

The White House maintains this was the "best deal" they could get. 

