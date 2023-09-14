White House Admits Their Latest Deal With Iran Will Result in More Bad Behavior

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications stopped by the daily press briefing on Wednesday where he was peppered with questions about the Biden administration's latest move to trade five American prisoners in Iran for five Iranians and $6 billion. The $6 billion is Iranian cash that was frozen in an account by the U.S. in South Korea.

Kirby denied classifying the movement of cash as a ransom payment that will incentivize kidnapping of more Americans.

"I also want to be clear: This is not a payment of any kind. It’s not a ransom. These aren’t U.S.-taxpayer dollars. And we haven’t lifted a single one of our sanctions on Iran. Iran will be getting no sanctions relief," Kirby said.

When asked whether the new money will be used by the terrorist regime to launch attacks, either against Americans, western allies or to oppress the Iranian people, Kirby essentially threw up is hands and admitted the answer was yes.

Kirby also justified giving the Iranian regime more than what the U.S. got in return.

JOHN KIRBY: "This is the deal that we were able to strike."




















































































































