State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics

During a press briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon, State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller panicked when asked about U.S. government funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology -- the lab where COVID-19 was engineered through dangerous gain-of-function research, causing a global pandemic that killed millions of people while destroying economies around the world.

MUST WATCH: Biden State Department spokesman Matt Miller freaks out on a reporter who asks how much taxpayer money has gone to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and its collaborators.

Miller refuses to answer the question.



Miller refuses to answer the question.

The National Institutes of Health gave millions of dollars in grants to Ecohealth Alliance, which funded the Wuhan lab.

Meanwhile, new information released by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence shows CIA officials bribed analysts at the agency with monetary compensation to change their conclusion COVID-19 came from a lab rather than the natural environment.

"A multi-decade, senior-level, current Agency officer has come forward to provide information to the Committees regarding the Agency’s analysis into the origins of COVID-19. According to the whistleblower, the Agency assigned seven officers to a COVID Discovery Team (Team). The Team consisted of multi-disciplinary and experienced officers with significant scientific expertise. According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China," a letter from Committee Chairmen Brad Wenstrup and Mike Turner to CIA Director Bill Burns states.

"The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis. The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position," the letter continues.

This...is a huge problem.



New Bombshell Testimony: The CIA Bribed Analysts to Reject the COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory




