White House Demands the Media Attack Republicans Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry
State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics
Escaped Murderer Captured in PA, But He Was Wearing Something That Has Eagles...
‘Hotter Than Expected’ Inflation Surges Again
Authorities Capture Illegal Immigrant Murderer on the Run in PA
US Congresswoman's Husband Dies in Plane Crash
GOP Rep 'Unloads' on Reporter Who Claims There's No Evidence of Biden Corruption
Fetterman Had an 'Interesting' Reaction to GOP's Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden
'The Words You Spoke Are Disturbing': Kennedy Stuns As He Reads Explicit Kids'...
Bad Apple
Judge Refuses to Block Florida Law Restricting Transgender Care
Is Newsom's Answer on Abortion a Warning to the GOP?
Whistleblower: Here Are the Lengths the CIA Went to in Order to Bury...
'Evil': Tim Scott Weighs in on California Custody Bill
Tipsheet

New Mexico Governor Doubles Down: Outrage Over My Tyrannical Decree is an 'Opinion'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 13, 2023 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

Speaking to CNN for the first time since issuing a brazen, 30-day ban on concealed and open carry of firearms in Albuquerque, New Mexico's Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham doubled down on the decree and violation of constitutional rights in the name of public health. 

"That's their opinion. They have no bold actions," Grisham said, accusing opponents of having no plan to combat "gun violence." 

"I'm focused on everyone's constitutional rights, not just those the NRA said I should be focused on," she continued. 

While Grisham attempts to deflect to "the NRA," she can't find support for her move from Democrats in her state. 

"Though I recognize my statutory obligation as New Mexico’s chief legal officer to defend state officials when they are sued in their official capacity, my duty to uphold and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen takes precedence. Simply put, I do not believe that the Emergency Order will have any meaningful impact on public safety but, more importantly, I do not believe it passes constitutional muster," Democratic New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez wrote in a letter to Grisham. 


Further, Grisham's outrageous violation of civil liberties has done nothing to stop crime. 

Recommended

State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics Katie Pavlich

Late last week Grisham sparked backlash from New Mexico citizens for the move, especially after saying licensed concealed carry holders should be arrested, and was slammed by a local sheriff, who said he would not and could not enforce the directive. 

The National Association for Gun Rights has filed a lawsuit against the measure. 



Tags: SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics Katie Pavlich
'The Words You Spoke Are Disturbing': Kennedy Stuns As He Reads Explicit Kids' Books During Hearing Leah Barkoukis
Escaped Murderer Captured in PA, But He Was Wearing Something That Has Eagles Fans Roaring Matt Vespa
GOP Rep 'Unloads' on Reporter Who Claims There's No Evidence of Biden Corruption Leah Barkoukis
Liberal Activist Accidentally Exposes Biden's Censorship Regime Townhall Staff
‘Hotter Than Expected’ Inflation Surges Again Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics Katie Pavlich