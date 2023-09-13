New Mexico Governor Doubles Down: Outrage Over My Tyrannical Decree is an 'Opinion'

Speaking to CNN for the first time since issuing a brazen, 30-day ban on concealed and open carry of firearms in Albuquerque, New Mexico's Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham doubled down on the decree and violation of constitutional rights in the name of public health.

"That's their opinion. They have no bold actions," Grisham said, accusing opponents of having no plan to combat "gun violence."

"I'm focused on everyone's constitutional rights, not just those the NRA said I should be focused on," she continued.

While Grisham attempts to deflect to "the NRA," she can't find support for her move from Democrats in her state.

"Though I recognize my statutory obligation as New Mexico’s chief legal officer to defend state officials when they are sued in their official capacity, my duty to uphold and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen takes precedence. Simply put, I do not believe that the Emergency Order will have any meaningful impact on public safety but, more importantly, I do not believe it passes constitutional muster," Democratic New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez wrote in a letter to Grisham.

Further, Grisham's outrageous violation of civil liberties has done nothing to stop crime.

NM Governor's Gun Ban to Stop Violent Crime Failed Almost Immediately

https://t.co/7Fb4u9i6bJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2023

Late last week Grisham sparked backlash from New Mexico citizens for the move, especially after saying licensed concealed carry holders should be arrested, and was slammed by a local sheriff, who said he would not and could not enforce the directive.

WATCH: Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen announces he will not enforce New Mexico Governor's concealed carry and open carry ban



"It is unconstitutional. [...] This order will not do anything to curb gun violence other than punish law abiding citizens from their constitutional… pic.twitter.com/DZswyNwQzY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 12, 2023

Yea, I doubt a federal judge is going to look kindly at this press conference where Governor Michelle Grisham (D.) openly talks about wanting to arrest licensed gun carriers and her view that her own oath of office is not absolute. This video is wild. pic.twitter.com/gKOYjj4S8A — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2023

