New Mexico Governor Sued Over Tyrannical Move Violating Second Amendment Rights

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 11, 2023 2:15 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

The National Association for Gun Rights issued a lawsuit to New Mexico's Democratic Governor Michelle Grisham after she blatantly violated the U.S. Constitution and Second Amendment rights of countless Albuquerque citizens over the weekend. She did so by issuing a 30-day ban on concealed and open carry in the city. She also argued legal permit holders should be arrested. 

"New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham just declared a 'gun violence public emergency' and BANNED the public carry of guns in Albuquerque and the surrounding county by executive order," the civil rights organization released in a statement. "Not on our watch! We will not stand by and watch public officials use "public health emergencies" as an excuse to TRAMPLE our gun rights! Here’s the bottom line: This outrageous executive order flies in the face of the Supreme Court’s Bruen ruling - and the Second Amendment itself. We are suing Gov. Grisham in federal court to put a stop to her tyranny."

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley is weighing in and has classified Grisham's move as unconstitutional. 


