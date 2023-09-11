New Mexico Governor Sued Over Tyrannical Move Violating Second Amendment Rights

The National Association for Gun Rights issued a lawsuit to New Mexico's Democratic Governor Michelle Grisham after she blatantly violated the U.S. Constitution and Second Amendment rights of countless Albuquerque citizens over the weekend. She did so by issuing a 30-day ban on concealed and open carry in the city. She also argued legal permit holders should be arrested.

Yea, I doubt a federal judge is going to look kindly at this press conference where Governor Michelle Grisham (D.) openly talks about wanting to arrest licensed gun carriers and her view that her own oath of office is not absolute. This video is wild. pic.twitter.com/gKOYjj4S8A — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2023

"New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham just declared a 'gun violence public emergency' and BANNED the public carry of guns in Albuquerque and the surrounding county by executive order," the civil rights organization released in a statement. "Not on our watch! We will not stand by and watch public officials use "public health emergencies" as an excuse to TRAMPLE our gun rights! Here’s the bottom line: This outrageous executive order flies in the face of the Supreme Court’s Bruen ruling - and the Second Amendment itself. We are suing Gov. Grisham in federal court to put a stop to her tyranny."

New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham just declared a "gun violence public emergency" and BANNED the public carry of guns in Albuquerque and the surrounding county by executive order.



Not on our watch! THAT IS WHY WE ARE SUING THE GOVERNOR OF NEW MEXICO!https://t.co/ekMRsXIu91 pic.twitter.com/kRDOt9bxZV — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) September 9, 2023

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley is weighing in and has classified Grisham's move as unconstitutional.

...The 30 day period obviously will unlikely to make a major dent in shootings, but it could be used to claim that the challenge is moot to end any review. She could also state that she has no intention to repeat the policy to make it difficult to keep challenges alive... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 11, 2023

...Some judges may not be satisfied that Grisham can violate the Constitution in brief increments and then declare the matter moot. If it is likely to be repeated as a policy (or has some other continuing harm), some courts could decline to dismiss on mootness grounds. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 11, 2023



