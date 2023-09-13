White House Demands the Media Attack Republicans Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry
KJP Punts Impeachment Questions to Another Office

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 13, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, the woman who is supposed to represent President Joe Biden and his entire administration, punted all questions about a new impeachment inquiry into the Biden family "business" to the White House Counsel's office during the daily briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Jean Pierre was also defiant in her claims President Joe Biden did nothing wrong. 

"I'm not suggesting it, it's actually a fact," she said. 

Earlier in the day the White House Counsel's office blasted a lengthy memo to reporters about how Biden officials believe the press should cover the impeachment inquiry. Naturally, officials demanded reporters take their focus off of President Biden's changing story surrounding his involvement with Hunter and shift to Republicans doing the investigation. 

