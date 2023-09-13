KJP Punts Impeachment Questions to Another Office

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, the woman who is supposed to represent President Joe Biden and his entire administration, punted all questions about a new impeachment inquiry into the Biden family "business" to the White House Counsel's office during the daily briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

"Can you describe how President Biden reacted [to the impeachment inquiry]?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I don't have anything to share" pic.twitter.com/X7gBnAk0Wx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre immediately refers all questions on impeachment to her "colleagues over at the counsel's office" pic.twitter.com/xLR6LvrINZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

Jean Pierre was also defiant in her claims President Joe Biden did nothing wrong.

"I'm not suggesting it, it's actually a fact," she said.

REPORTER: "You suggested that there's not evidence to back up Republicans' effort here..."



KJP: "I'm not suggesting it. That's actually a fact." pic.twitter.com/kHuguMUrMl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2023

"Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son's foreign business associates?!"



JEAN-PIERRE: "Have a great day!"



"More than half of voters told CNN that the president was involved and he lied! You can't have a response to that, Karine?!" pic.twitter.com/LjwsTQQJNY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2023

Earlier in the day the White House Counsel's office blasted a lengthy memo to reporters about how Biden officials believe the press should cover the impeachment inquiry. Naturally, officials demanded reporters take their focus off of President Biden's changing story surrounding his involvement with Hunter and shift to Republicans doing the investigation.

White House Demands the Media Attack Republicans Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry

https://t.co/ROgifNgjZa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2023

The letter has an uncomfortable feeling of marching orders to the media. It is also notable in the role of White House Counsel's office. It removes any pretense of separation between the Biden personal legal team and the White House Counsel’s office. https://t.co/YNXYxVxflG — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 13, 2023







