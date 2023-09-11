New Mexico Governor Sued Over Tyrannical Move Violating Second Amendment Rights
Tipsheet

DeSantis Calls on Biden to Declassify Remaining 9/11 Documents

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 11, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called on President Joe Biden to declassify remaining 9/11 documents after a visit with families at Ground Zero in New York City Monday. 

“Today, Casey and I had the honor of joining with families who still bear the scars of the 9/11 terror attacks to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of that dark day. We heard their heart-wrenching stories, the cherished memories of those they lost, and their strong commitment to never forgetting what happened on this hallowed ground twenty-two years ago. September 11, 2001, changed those families and our nation forever," DeSantis released in a statement after the visit. “And now decades later, we as a nation still owe full transparency and accountability to these grieving families. Yet too many politicians have broken past promises to them, and that is wholly unacceptable."

"I call on President Biden to publicly commit to declassifying the remaining Intelligence Community documents regarding the planning and financing of 9/11, consistent with protecting national security. While over the last three years some progress has been made, a selection of documents and answers remain unclear," he continued. "As President, I will demand from each agency that they provide a detailed justification for every remaining redaction, and decide, in the interests of transparency, whether the public interest outweighs any potential harm in disclosure before making declassification and public release decisions. I will end the federal government's decades-long abuse of the classification system and will strive to be the most transparent administration in U.S. history."

DeSantis also blasted the Biden administration for its handling of 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed and issued support for the families of 9/11 victims. 

“The pain of 9/11 endures for these families and all of us who remember that day, and its history must be taught for generations to come. Our work is not done until we have fully brought to light all the details surrounding the attacks, and those responsible are held accountable. I will not rest until both are fully achieved. We Must Never Forget," he concluded. 

